That’s how it is, Theatrythm Final Bar Line soon it will get the DLC that many fans have been waiting for and that is that Chrono Trigger is one of the games with the most worthy music of videogames in the 90’s.

What are the topics that will now be in Theatrythm Final Bar Line?

“Chrono trigger” by CHRONO TRIGGER

“boss battle 2” by CHRONO TRIGGER

“Battle with Magus” by CHRONO TRIGGER

“Corridors of Time” by CHRONO TRIGGER

“Wings That Cross Time” by CHRONO TRIGGER

“Radical Dreamers -Le Trésor Interdit-“ by CHRONO CROSS

As you surely already noticed, there is also a pleasant subject of ChronoCross that it is also very worth playing and that you will surely want to try.

These songs join the downloadable content already available for the game, including from Square Enix franchises such as SaGa, LIVE A LIVE, NieR, The World Ends With Youamong other.

Where to play Theatrythm Final Bar Line

We have already told you on other occasions about Theatrythm Final Bar Line, it even has a certainly worthy rating in our reviews section. The question here is very simple: where can you play it?

You see, the best way to enjoy this title is on both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (backwards compatible with PS5). Both versions are very decent and, finally, it’s a rhythm game that maybe doesn’t need impressive graphics, but it looks great nonetheless.

Have we already told you about the DLC? Well, it already has content from NieR and SaGa, plus the one from Chrono Trigger that we just revealed to you. What do you think of the ad?