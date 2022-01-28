No more than a desk, bed, cupboard and a small bathroom with shower and toilet. The six models that are set up in Frascati’s stripped theater hall in Amsterdam are almost identical. They are the living spaces of six young people from a State Juvenile Detention Center. Rooms of just over twelve square meters, reduced to small dioramas. We do not know who the young people who live there are, although small details reveal something about their characters: clothing lying around, posters on the walls, sometimes a game console. Huge, imaginative planets hang between the models: elusive objects that represent dreams, desires and fears that cannot be locked up.

A visit to the installation is the starting signal for a ‘takeaway performance’ by theater group DEGASTEN. After their visit, spectators receive a package containing a magazine, a limited publication full of fold-out and tear-off pages, in which stories of young people who describe themselves as ‘outsiders’ have been visually processed: for example because they are in an asylum seekers’ center or care institution. . “Experts” in the field of lockdown, declares artistic director Elike Roovers, who set up this project together with Gerbrand Bos, when you enter the installation.

DEGASTEN, together with several young people, investigated the consequences of the distance we have kept from each other for almost two years now. Under the title outsideinsideout the results can be seen this week in and around Frascati. In Nomad: Not not included the alleged contradiction between ‘we’ and ‘I’ is questioned. In this individual wandering performance on Dam Square, you hear a group of young people – mostly status holders – talking through the headphones about their experiences with inclusion and exclusion. They do this from the nearby theater, from which they view the square via a public live stream. In a completely different way, this performance explores the same mechanism as the takeaway performance: who are you in relation to the space and people around you? When do you coincide with your environment and when not?

For example, Maryama Omar Abdi says that she was only seen as a black Muslim woman in the Netherlands: for her, the concept of ‘identity’ by definition equals exclusion. You yourself are also invited to relate concretely to labels that others impose on you. The experience plays with the concept that you are always part of a group, even if you are wandering a large touristic square on your own. The surprising ending highlights that: maybe you weren’t so alone for the past half hour.

