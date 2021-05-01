Pedro Cano (Blanca, 1944) has such an interesting life to make a film, a tragicomedy –because living does not give a truce– and, at least, a book –as long as ‘In search of lost time’ by the Frenchman Marcel Proust– . Catalogs with his pictorial works are counted by dozens, there is already one documentary – directed by Jorge Fullana, with the Twin Freaks Studio – and a play as well. Last night the Romea de Murcia hosted the premiere of ‘Pintar el viaje’, the monologue interpreted by Sergio Alarcón –with extraordinary physical resemblance to Blanca’s painter without resorting to too many cosmetic devices– under the direction, dramaturgy, stage space and video scene of Jorge Fullana , based on a text by Juan Montoro Lara and the logistical and business support of Nacho Vilar Producciones, a guarantee of success.

The artist has stayed out of the theatrical project because he did not want to interfere with the result. He knew the director well, “a very clever guy who knows what he’s up to, and I’ve trusted him, although I think it’s always risky to do something like that.” Pedro Cano, in conversation with LA VERDAD before the premiere at the Romea, was «expectant», but calm «because they are a group of young people wanting to do things and the important thing is that, after the work that has taken them, I want it to at least be nice.

Cano gave free rein to the documentary: «How are you going to intervene in one of these things?» He asked himself yesterday, very satisfied with the result of the documentary, which will be shown at the Pedro Cano de Blanca Foundation, the depository institution of his legacy and the one that divulges his figure and his work. In reality, they are not isolated actions, they are all part of the same project. The documentary-interview that shows the painter in his studio in Blanca and in which he tells, regarding his travel notebooks, his relationship with other worlds, his experiences in other lands, the creation of his notebooks and how his childhood and his Vital events have influenced its production. A second journey that is the theatrical show, which, according to its promoters, takes off from the biography to search for the poetry and aesthetics of the painter, with a display of sound and technical effects to enhance his visual arts. That is where Sergio Alarcón, immersed in the character of the artist, guides us through other geographies – the soul of the places survives sometimes as the memory of the best love affair. And, finally, the visit to the Pedro Cano Foundation, without which it would be impossible to understand why he is one of the most beloved artists in the Region.

With the ringing of bells in the background, the painter is working on a pictorial series about depopulation in Italy. He recently sold and demolished his house in Anguillara Sabazia. «It has been a trauma because it is not easy to close a house in which you have lived 50 years of your life. Everything is resolved, life … ». It encourages you to face new projects. «Everything that has happened with the documentary and the play is absolutely new to me, always locked up in my studio. Maybe I feel modesty, really, but a few years ago I saw something from Fullana about Naples that was really good. That encourages me to want to see the end result. The documentary, in fact, can be seen for free on the web www.nachovilar.com and on Youtube.

Nacho Vilar, for his part, confirmed yesterday that the monologue will be performed on more stages between now and summer. At least in Cartagena, Mazarrón and in the Beniaján Auditorium. There are no closed dates yet. «It is an exciting project because taking the figure of Pedro Cano to the stage is wonderful. More than a monologue, it is a dialogue between the actor and the images. Sergio Alarcón is a fantastic actor, and the physical coincidence, when he cut his hair and kept his mustache, amazed us ». Nacho Vilar Producciones has been in dance for 19 years, but until now they hadn’t staged something like this. «This can go beyond the borders of the Region because Pedro is a universal painter. And we want to take the work to Italy ».