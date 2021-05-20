W.he filmmaker Michaela Coel notes in her clever series “I May Destroy You” that the problem of power structures, structural racism, patriarchal behavior and sexism is often diffuse. Michaela Coel, who deals with her own rape in the series, speaks in one of the episodes generally about abuse as “balancing the perpetrator on the border”. Her example deals with sexual assault such as suddenly touching a knee or back or accidentally touching the hair of the person you are talking to. It triggers discomfort in those affected. You instinctively feel that what is happening here is wrong. But it doesn’t seem bad enough to them to scream. And yet it feels like something hurtful happened later.

This gray area is also a field in which the theater moves. It exists on the rehearsal stages, with the difficult difference between joke and racism, between rehearsal and backstage, between canteen and director’s office. The most recent example of this situation is the debate about racist experiences at the Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus and the reply from Bernd Stegemann in the FAZ, who with his criticism not only addresses the individual player, but also declares this gray area between rehearsal and backstage to be a condition for artistic freedom.