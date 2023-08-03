













Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line will now feature notable music from Bravely Default









Now the beauty of Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line is that it not only focuses on Final Fantasy, it also gives a lot of space – in the form of DLC – to other major franchises. we already had Chrono trigger and nier automataNow it’s time for a very special franchise: Bravely Default.

It is worth emphasizing that the music of Bravely Default It will arrive in this video game in the form of downloadable content from October 11 and will be part of the third season pass.

Announcing the Bravely Default Series Pack, available in Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Season Pass 3. Play through six amazing tracks from both Bravely Default games from October 11th. Which songs will you courageously flaunt your high scores for? pic.twitter.com/3yqrODX7oS — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) August 2, 2023

We present the confirmed songs:

“The Horizon: Endless Light and Shadow” by Bravely Default

“That of the Name” by Bravely Default

“The Evil Wings” by Bravely Default

“Uroboros, the Serpent That Devours the Horizon” by Bravely Default

“Spurred into Flight, Drenched and Fallen – The Night Rises” by Bravely Default II

“The Ones Who Gather Stars in the Night” by Bravely Default II

Don’t forget that we already have access to game themes like Chrono Trigger, LIVE A LIVE, NieR, The World Ends With You and many more.

How much does Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line DLC cost?

Let’s say you already have the game and you’ve finished all the songs that come with it. Maybe it’s time for you to look for access to the DLC so that you can get more out of this gaming experience.

These are the prices of the DLC of Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line

DLC Nintendo PlayStation Octopath Traveler Pack 80 MXN $3.99 SaGa Pack 100 MXN $4.99 SaGa Pack 2 120 MXN $5.99 Mana Pack 100 MXN $4.99 ChronoPack 90 MXN $4.49 Chrono Pack 2 90 MXN $4.49 The World Ends With You Pack 90 MXN $4.49 Nier Pack 80 MXN $3.99 Nier Pack Vol 2 90 MXN $4.49 Live to Live Pack 60 MXN $2.99

As you surely noticed, the prices are more or less in the same range. In the case of PlayStation you depend a bit on how the dollar is doing, while in the eShop You already have the prices located.

