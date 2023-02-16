The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu released in Japan presents the review for one of the most anticipated titles arriving this month. It’s about THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINEthe new rhythm game with the music of FINAL FANTASY (but not only) coming up PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch just today, February 16th.

The score assigned by the Famitsu editorial staff is 31/40that is to say three 8s and a 7 assigned by each of the reviewers. Waiting to know our opinion on the title (review coming soon) we invite you to play the free demo available on both platforms, whose saved data can be imported into the full game.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu