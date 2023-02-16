Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line is available starting today on PS4 and Nintendo Switchas confirmed by the colorful launch trailer released for the occasion by Square Enix, which once again features the rhythm mechanics of the game.

Welcomed with very high marks by the international press, Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line includes the beauty of 385 songs from the various soundtracks of Final Fantasyfor a truly full-bodied, exciting and lasting experience.

In terms of content, the Square Enix title delivers three different modesalso with local and online multiplayer, as well as a roster consisting of over a hundred characters that we will be able to recruit to create our dream team and enjoy the legendary music of this franchise.

“In addition to the standard edition of the game, which includes 385 songs, it is also possible to purchase a digital Deluxe Edition or a digital Premium Deluxe Edition to gain access to many more songs from various legendary SQUARE ENIX titles. Below you can discover the contents of the various editions:

Digital Deluxe Edition: includes all songs from the standard edition, 27 additional songs and the Season Pass 1, featuring songs from the SaGa series, LIVE A LIVE, The World Ends with You and NieR, for a total of 442 songs.

includes all songs from the standard edition, 27 additional songs and the Season Pass 1, featuring songs from the SaGa series, LIVE A LIVE, The World Ends with You and NieR, for a total of 442 songs. Digital Premium Deluxe Edition: includes all songs from the standard edition, 27 additional songs, and Season Passes 1, 2, and 3, featuring songs from the NieR series, OCTOPATH TRAVELER, Mana series, Xenogears, and more, for a total of 502 songs.

After today’s release, we will continue to add new songs from SQUARE ENIX’s immense catalog via various DLC packs, included in Season Passes 1, 2 and 3, to make your musical journey even richer.”

Finally, one is available free demo of Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line on PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop, with thirty songs and the ability to transfer progress to the full version once purchased.