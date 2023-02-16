SQUARE ENIX announces that from today THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE is finally available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch (here the Famitsu review).

The standard edition of the rhythm game includes a whopping 385 songs from the franchise FINAL FANTASYwhile the DLCs will include songs from games like NieR, from OCTOPATH TRAVELER, Mana and Xenogears. Below you will find more details on the title.

THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE BY SQUARE ENIX IS NOW OUT AND READY TO TAKE FANS ON A MAGICAL MUSICAL JOURNEY

Download the demo now to start your adventure for free

MILAN (February 16, 2023) – Today SQUARE ENIX® released THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE™, the next installment in the fan-favorite rhythm action series, on Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®4 (PS4™). With 385 FINAL FANTASY® songs in the base game, three game modes, local and online multiplayer, and more than 100 FINAL FANTASY characters to build your dream team, you’ll be able to enjoy the legendary music from the series like never before. ‘Now.

To see the launch trailer of THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINEvisit: https://youtu.be/s53OuAjGBZg

In addition to the standard edition of the game, which includes 385 songs, you can also purchase a digital Deluxe Edition or digital Premium Deluxe Edition to gain access to many more songs from various legendary SQUARE ENIX titles. Below you can discover the contents of the various editions:

Digital Deluxe Edition: includes all songs from the standard edition, 27 additional songs and the Season Pass 1, featuring songs from the SaGa series, LIVE A LIVE™, The World Ends with You and NieR™, for a total of 442 songs.

includes all songs from the standard edition, 27 additional songs and the Season Pass 1, featuring songs from the SaGa series, LIVE A LIVE™, The World Ends with You and NieR™, for a total of 442 songs. Digital Premium Deluxe Edition: includes all songs from the standard edition, 27 additional songs, and Season Passes 1, 2, and 3, featuring songs from the NieR series, OCTOPATH TRAVELER™, Mana series, Xenogears, and more, for a total of 502 songs.

After today’s release, we will continue to add new songs from SQUARE ENIX’s immense catalog via various DLC packs, included in Season Passes 1, 2 and 3, to make your musical journey even richer.

You can also download the free demo of THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE from PlayStation Store* and Nintendo eShop. The demo includes 30 legendary songs, including the most famous ones of FINAL FANTASY VII And FINAL FANTASY XVand allows you to transfer your saves to the full game.

THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE is now available digitally at Nintendo Switch™ and PS4®. You can also purchase a physical standard edition for both platforms at select retailers. For more information, visit: https://square-enix-games.com

*Due to backwards compatibility, the PS4™ demo is also playable on PlayStation®5 (PS5™).

Related links: