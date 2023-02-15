Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line was received very positively in the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsueven if i votes assigned to Square Enix’s rhythm game are far from the much coveted perfect score:

Oita Beppu Mystery Guide: The Warped Bamboo Lantern (PS4, Switch) – 7/8/8/8 [31/40]

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line (PS4, Switch) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]

Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One) – 7/6/7/7 [27/40]

By Famitsu standards, especially for Japanese productions, three 9s and one 8 are fine but the magazine has never had any problems assigning even 10s. In practice, Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line fared better with the international press.

The 9 and 10 flocked to greet this new spin-off are certainly no coincidence, after all we are talking about a particularly full-bodied product, which includes the beauty of 385 songs coming from the soundtracks of forty-six different titles related in some way to the series Final Fantasy.

As for the other two games reviewed in Famitsu issue 1785, Oita Beppu Mystery Guide: The Warped Bamboo Lantern it is an investigative experience for now limited to the Japanese market, while Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale is a strategy game developed by Gaming Minds Studios and distributed by Kalypso Media.