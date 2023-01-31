If you too can’t wait to try the new musical experience firsthand THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE, then start warming up your consoles! From tomorrow, February 1sta demo of the game will be released on Playstation 4 Street Playstation Store come on Nintendo Switch through eShop.

In this trial version, according to what was officially communicated, 30 songs will be proposed out of the 385 proposed by the full version of the game, coming out of February 16th. The 30 songs offered are:

FINAL FANTASY II

“The Rebel Army” (BMS)

“Battle 1” (BMS)

“Town” (FMS)

“Main Theme” (FMS)

FINAL FANTASY V

“Main Theme of Final Fantasy V” (BMS)

“Four Hearts” (FMS)

“Battle 1” (BMS)

“Battle 2” (BMS)

“Mambo de Chocobo” (FMS)

“Harvest” (FMS)

FINAL FANTASY VII

“Opening-Bombing Mission” (BMS)

“Let the Battles Begin!” (BMS)

“Fight On!” (BMS)

“The Chase” (FMS)

“Main Theme of Final Fantasy VII” (FMS)

FINAL FANTASY XIII

“Defiers of Fate” (BMS)

“Saber’s Edge” (BMS)

“Blinded by Light” (BMS)

“March of the Dreadnoughts” (FMS)

“Desperate Struggle” (BMS)

“Hard to Miss” (BMS)

“On Western Winds” (FMS)

“The Land Breathes” (BMS)

“Serenity” (FMS)

“Torn from the Heavens” (BMS)

“To the Sun” (FMS)

“Nemesis” (BMS)

FINAL FANTASY XV

“Stand Your Ground” (BMS)

“The Fight Is On!” (BMS)

“APOCALYPSIS NOCTIS (Uncovered Trailer)” (BMS)

A first Season Pass has already been announced for the full game. If you missed the news, you can retrieve it by following this link.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu