Just under three weeks until the grand debut of THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE, yet, as is increasingly the case, here we are talking about post-launch content without the game even being released yet. But no more talk, and let’s see in more detail the contents that the will be able to offer Season Pass 1 of the game!
Overview
With a base of 385 songs, this new entry offers the largest catalog of tracks that the series has ever offered! The list expands to 502 including songs included in the DX version and with additional content.
- Basic tracks: 385
- DX version exclusive songs: 27
- DLC songs: 90
- Total: 502 songs
Of these, 167 are new songs (compared to Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call for Nintendo 3DS from 2014).
Season Pass
Season Passes will contain additional songs from other popular titles from SQUARE ENIXwith the first pass available on the same day as the game.
SaGa Series Pack
- Release: February 16, 2023
- Songs included: 7
LIVE TO LIVE Pack
- Release: March 1, 2023
- Included songs: 4
The World Ends with You Series Pack
- Release: March 15, 2023
- Songs included: 6
NieR Series Pack
- Release: March 29, 2023
- Songs included: 5
SaGa Series Pack Vol. 2
- Release: April 12, 2023
- Songs included: 8
Personages
In the game there will be 104 characters from various FINAL FANTASY, which will be obtained by unlocking the respective chapters. It will also be possible to obtain the various enemies of each title upon completing the final stages.
FINAL FANTASY XI
- Shantotto
- Prish
- Aphmau
- Lilisette
FINAL FANTASY XIII
- Lightning
- Snow
- Hope
- vanilla
- Cid Raines
FINAL FANTASY XV
- Noctis
- Gladiolus
- ignis
- Prompt
- Aranea
FINAL FANTASY XIII-2
Lightning Returns: FINAL FANTASY XIII
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0
FINAL FANTASY: Record Keeper
FINAL FANTASY Fables: Chocobo’s Dungeon
Before leaving you in the company of some images dedicated to the contents of the Season Passwe remind you that THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE is coming out of February 16, 2023 on Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch.
