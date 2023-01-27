Just under three weeks until the grand debut of THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE, yet, as is increasingly the case, here we are talking about post-launch content without the game even being released yet. But no more talk, and let’s see in more detail the contents that the will be able to offer Season Pass 1 of the game!

Overview

With a base of 385 songs, this new entry offers the largest catalog of tracks that the series has ever offered! The list expands to 502 including songs included in the DX version and with additional content.

Basic tracks: 385

DX version exclusive songs: 27

DLC songs: 90

Total: 502 songs

Of these, 167 are new songs (compared to Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call for Nintendo 3DS from 2014).

Season Pass

Season Passes will contain additional songs from other popular titles from SQUARE ENIXwith the first pass available on the same day as the game.

SaGa Series Pack

Release: February 16, 2023

Songs included: 7

LIVE TO LIVE Pack

Release: March 1, 2023

Included songs: 4

The World Ends with You Series Pack

Release: March 15, 2023

Songs included: 6

NieR Series Pack

Release: March 29, 2023

Songs included: 5

SaGa Series Pack Vol. 2

Release: April 12, 2023

Songs included: 8

Personages

In the game there will be 104 characters from various FINAL FANTASY, which will be obtained by unlocking the respective chapters. It will also be possible to obtain the various enemies of each title upon completing the final stages.

FINAL FANTASY XI

Shantotto

Prish

Aphmau

Lilisette

FINAL FANTASY XIII

Lightning

Snow

Hope

vanilla

Cid Raines

FINAL FANTASY XV

Noctis

Gladiolus

ignis

Prompt

Aranea

FINAL FANTASY XIII-2

Lightning Returns: FINAL FANTASY XIII

FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0

FINAL FANTASY: Record Keeper

FINAL FANTASY Fables: Chocobo’s Dungeon

Before leaving you in the company of some images dedicated to the contents of the Season Passwe remind you that THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE is coming out of February 16, 2023 on Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu