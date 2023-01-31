here it comes Theatrhythm Final Bar Linethe experience that will compile in a single video game all the music of final fantasy. This is the third game in the series and the first to be published outside of a Nintendo console, although it should be noted that there was a version for iOS, but we could separate it as a mobile game.

The special thing about this title is that, place a lot of music that perhaps you did not know existed in a single video game so that you can experience it and, surely, relive it, because it is clear that Theatrhythm Final Bar Line It is designed for a public that likes to consume nostalgia.

On the other hand, the one that bears the title of Final Bar feels like it will be the last game or the definitive one. It’s not like some kind of “game as a service” is coming, but this installment is going to be clogged with DLC like you have no idea and the best thing is that there will be a lot of space for series like SaGa, Chrono Trigger and more.

Playing the early test clears up some very specific doubts about what this experience will be like. It is not that they invent the black thread and get away from the main idea of ​​what the series is, but, you understand that this is so that the experience can now be lived without a dedicated laptop.

To the rhythm of Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

The game mechanics of Theatrhythm Final Bar Line They are very clear, pressing a button in time when it is red, in green is to leave it pressed for a while and stop pressing it when the action ends. You have to move the sticks in the right direction, there may be times when you press two buttons at the same time under the aforementioned mechanics.

You have your ratings like bad, good, critical and so on. You must maintain the combo, get the best rating possible and, in exchange, obtain all kinds of rewards that can be items, collectibles and others. It is the least you expect, the point is that instead of appealing to go to one song after another, there are certain RPG elements.

Among the elements to unlock are the characters, which you can use in your team and thus face the different songs where you are facing enemies from the different Final Fantasy. All of this is laid out through the same character design that has followed the series for nearly 10 years.

Although what it offers Theatrhythm Final Bar Line it looks unique, it’s not really inventing something extreme, different or out of place. What is a fact is that it is a very effective experience that is enjoyable, at least that was what the demo made very clear, which was certainly limited, but not because of that, it stopped being fun.

I could finish my Joy-Con playing in more extreme modes

Many times, the beauty of rhythm games is in playing them in the most difficult mode. That is where your senses and memory are put to the test and you have to have very good reflexes to be able to coordinate in the fastest way. Yes, it sounds farfetched to say that it is “very difficult”, but that is the reality.

The variety of execution of notes, if we can say it like that, when its speed and quantity increases, it becomes not only complicated, it is complex, tiring and perhaps you are going to get dizzy, but that is what it is about, have a challenge , more when the songs lend themselves so that your fingers are applied.

The thing is, if you play in the nintendoswitch, you could run out of sticks and you know, the latent fear that the Joy-Con are fragile and so on. The ideal could be that you play with a Pro Controller, the experience will not be lost and you will surely enjoy it just the same.

Play Theatrhythm Final Bar Line on PS4 you may not have this problem, but if your controls already have drift, it can ruin the experience because there are movements with the sticks that are the same and they will not have the response as you would like.

Unlock songs ranging from the simplest battle themes to the most elaborate melodies

There are many goals in Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, among them, is to unlock one theme after another. The game is arranged in a way that you go from one Final Fantasy installment after another. In the demo it is not possible to unlock them in order because there are only a few titles that are available.

Now, the dynamic is simple, you face a mission that asks you to complete certain activities: eliminate enemies, finish the song without errors, among other actions. This is where some variables play, there are enemies with certain weaknesses, strengths, there are all kinds of options and you must know how to avoid them.

You can end up with the full melody combo, but still and you don’t get the reward. That is why it is important to know how to assemble your team and pay attention to the skills. That’s where Theatrhythm Final Bar Line feels very complex and you need to learn the game from head to toe.

The good and bad of this kind of game is that ultimately the final theme is trying to unlock everything, which can be a repetitive task indeed. That is why these productions are designed for a consumer in a very well-defined niche and who likes a certain class of proposals.

A different way of exposing Final Fantasy

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line It has a unique presentation which is not going to change. They are character designs with big-headed monkeys, little eyes and, if you hurry us, skins to resemble the different characters in the series. The truth is that they look very pretty and their appearance is friendly. Impossible not to fall in love.

Now, that style doesn’t just come down to Final Fantasy characters, it also works with the iconic monsters that have been with the series for decades. They look fierce and cute at the same time. Come on, the visual presentation is remarkable and by respecting a style, you have a game worth enjoying.

On the other hand, this is not the first time that Final Fantasy in general has received some kind of spin-off. There we have World of Final Fantasy that also distorted the characters a lot or also the game or also Dissidia, which put them in a much more formal presentation. What happens in Theatrhythm is unique, curious and very beautiful.

Explore final fantasy through the impressive legacy of his music is a must do for all who consider themselves a dedicated fan of this Square Enix franchise. Gathering so many themes in a single video game sounds easy, but it is surely complicated, especially for the quality that they can have. Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will be a unique opportunity, robust and well worth experiencing.

