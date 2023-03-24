The preview is scheduled for Saturday 25 March and will be reserved for a very select group of VIP guests, and from there it will remain on stage for about five weeks, until 29 April. At the Southwark Playhouse theater in London debut of the musical ‘Berlusconi – A New Musical‘, the musical show centered on the figure of Silvio Berlusconi. The musical, by Ricky Simmonds and Simon Vaughn, is directed by director James Grieve, and the presentation poster describes the cut of the show eloquently: “A hilarious and biting denunciation of the original perpetually tanned tycoon, with stellar melodies and driving rhythms. A bold musical from an award-winning team.”

The central theme of the show will be the former Prime Minister, but the protagonist will not be an actor who plays him but three actresses. They will respectively interpret the magistrate Ilda Boccassini, his ex-wife Veronica Lario and a journalist. On the theatre’s website, the description of the musical reads something like this: “Welcome to the stage former cruise ship crooner turned multi-billionaire and prime minister of Italy… the much maligned, misunderstood, humble man of the people Silvio Berlusconi A modern cautionary tale, an urgent and prescient story about a brand of political leadership that has become all too familiar.” In the synopsis, the goal is “tell the surprising, extravagant, almost true story of one of the most charismatic, charming and morally bankrupt political leaders in the world”.

In the soundtrack of the musical, writes the Guardian, there will be songs whose titles tell some ‘highlights’ of Berlusconi’s political career: starting with ‘Bunga Bunga’; it continues with ‘Thank Goodness for Silvio’, an English transposition of the famous song ‘Good thing there’s Silvio’; we get up to ‘My Weekend with Vladimir’, which makes fun of the relationship between the former Prime Minister and the Head of State of the Russian Federation.