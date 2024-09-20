That Sea and sea It is a pop phenomenon of Catalan culture, as demonstrated by the fact that many people can sing The sails will inflate without ever having seen the show. Since its premiere in 1988, Dagoll Dagom’s most emblematic musical is the perfect example of the company’s philosophy: a popular and creative proposal based on a classic of Catalan literature. It is not necessary to imitate the Americans to succeed. The work written by Àngel Guimerà in 1888 is a story of religious war and love: the impossible relationship between the Christian Blanca and the Muslim Saïd, set on a pirate ship. Dagoll Dagom bet everything on the ship and triumphed: the imposing ship designed by Isidre Prunés and Montse Amenós remains the great star of the production, and dominates the stage with its wooden elegance and hydraulic fluidity. Its entrance on stage, with the backlight designed by Albert Faura, is hair-raising.

Imagine any day walking out the door of your house: should I bring a jacket? Will it be cold later? What should I wear? Doubts are usually resolved quickly, but it can also happen that one question leads to another and the thought rushes into the abyss: what if I buy another jacket? Do I really have to go? Why go out? Is this all? Now? What is the point of this? It is the trigger that leads the protagonist of Today I have something to do to embark on an initiation journey in search of something to do, or rather a motivation to do something. Along the way he meets bricklayers, waiters, street sweepers, taxi drivers, working mothers, entrepreneurs, activists, gardeners, scholars. He will learn something from all of them.

“When Amparo spoke, the green wood burned.” Her comrades at the Tobacco Factory in La Coruña nicknamed her La Tribuna, for her eloquence. Emilia Pardo Bazán describes her as a Catholic, federalist, republican and proto-feminist woman, in the first Spanish novel starring working-class women. Cigarette casestheatrical version of The Tribune, It depicts the working life and circumstances of some of them during the period from the Revolution of 1868 to the proclamation of the First Republic. Five years in which Amparo embraced egalitarian ideas while reading the newspaper aloud to her colleagues during the work day.