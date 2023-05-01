It was the best that top Dutch football had to offer in recent years – Ajax and PSV. Pushing each other up, financially and sportingly, with Ajax as an excellent benchmark. But in an almost three-hour meeting, on Sunday evening in De Kuip in Rotterdam, it was sometimes difficult to watch it all, in a long time extremely boring final for the KNVB Cup.

It was a match full of irritations, ugly theater, emotions, testosterone – often culminating in riots. And bad football, especially, especially the first half. Ten yellow cards were handed out. There was always someone on the floor. There was always someone with referee Dennis Higler, when the game stopped again. Then again something was claimed, then again a chorus sounded.

PSV won the final, just like last year. This time it was the coolest in the penalty shootout, just before nine o’clock in a steaming, summery Kuip. A season without a major prize for Ajax is in the making, for the first time since 2018. Second place is no longer in the hands of the club, after the 3-0 punishment in Eindhoven last week. A season without a Champions League is imminent. Ajax was defeated by PSV four times this season.

It is Ruud van Nistelrooij’s first major prize in his first season as coach of PSV. His team was handed the cup by PSV player Berry van Aerle. There where the discussion around Ajax coach John Heitinga will intensify. He has been appointed until the end of this season and wants to continue, but he has not been able to get Ajax back on track after the dismissal of Alfred Schreuder at the end of January.

chants

Exemplary for the evening: after half an hour Xavi Simons clearly wants to tap the ball over the sideline to give the medical staff room to help his injured teammate Luuk de Jong. But at that moment Mexican Ajax back Jorge Sánchez puts in a totally unnecessary, firm tackle on the PSV attacker, who goes to the ground. Another uproar. Again sounds from the stands ‘Xavi Simons is gay’.

Young children in the main grandstand also participate in the chants. Remarkably enough, the organizer, football association KNVB, says nothing. While the stadium speaker repeatedly calls for no fireworks. The windless Kuip is stiff with smoke at the start, with the shiny cup under the spring sun at the height of the center line. Due to the poor visibility, the duel starts a few minutes later.

On paper, coach Heitinga opened ultra-offensively, with four attackers: Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis on the flanks, Brian Brobbey in the striker with Dusan Tadic behind him. With Brobbey at the point of the attack, he wants to create more depth. But in practice, Ajax finds it difficult in phases, it is unable to display well-groomed attacking play.

However, a different Ajax can be seen compared to last week, when it was overrun by PSV in the first fifteen minutes. Winner mentality. Poison. Sharpness. Show a comment. These are the terms that Heitinga threw in in the run-up to this final. In it he had his most important pawn back in that area: the Mexican Edson Alvarez. With his dueling power he takes the team in tow.

In the 43rd minute you have to keep your attention, it suddenly goes so fast. First there is a chance for PSV defender Jarrad Branthwaite, from one of those excellent free kicks by playmaker Joey Veerman. But the effort of the English Everton mercenary goes just wide.

Immediately in the counter-punch, Ajax comes through on the left. As in his best days, Bergwijn accelerates past PSV defender Jordan Teze. Bergwijn shoots when he has some space, and the ball ends up in the goal via a stray foot from Branthwaite. The goal is credited to the PSV defender – because the shot probably went wide.

Contortionist Simons

Ajax employees in the press gallery are banging the plastic covers for the laptops. Bergwijn celebrates the goal, with teammates, in front of the PSV bench. Last week he was whistled for the entire game by PSV fans, now again. He left Eindhoven in 2020 after almost ten years, went to Tottenham Hotspur, but could not live up to it there, after which Ajax bought him for more than 31 million euros last summer – while he once started in Ajax youth.

The winning penalty from PSV player Fabio Silva, which leaves Ajax goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli without a chance. Photo Maurice van Steen / ANP

Some within the club raised their eyebrows at that amount – making Bergwijn the most expensive purchase in club history. But after a good start, with a formidable goal in the Johan Cruijff Scale against PSV, he could not show it structurally. And, also because he had to compete with captain Dusan Tadic for the position of left winger, he became one of the many faces of the failing technical policy. Fighting with himself, with opponents, with the ball.

But now Bergwijn is relieved for a while. It is the goal that breaks open the game. PSV must come now, which leads to more space for Ajax. It leads to a huge chance, ten minutes after the break. A deep pass from substitute Devyne Rensch and Brobbey and Bergwijn are gone. Striker Brobbey comes to the ball, plays goalkeeper Joël Drommel, but shoots half diagonally in front of the goal with his left on the post.

The Ajax supporters on that side of the stadium, yearning for success, already count him. Just like Bergwijn, who runs to Brobbey, cheering. Just like some players on the reserve bench. But everyone can sit down again.

Out of nowhere, contortionist Simons squeezes past Alvarez and Florian Grillitsch ten minutes later. You see him at times, actually too little for the talent he is. But when Simons is on the ball, danger beckons. Now as well. Simons passes Thorgan Hazard, who shakes off fellow substitute Rensch: 1-1.

The duel is then ignited. It is more open, more intense, less dirty. There are still opportunities for Brobbey – he shoots a meter wide – and Simons, whose bet ends on the foot of goalkeeper Gerómino Rulli. But it remains a long one. Especially when it comes to extra time, in which no goals are scored.

In the penalty shootout, balls go high over (Brobbey), on the crossbar (Timber), on the post (Sangaré). Or are simply stopped when goalkeeper Drommel stops to block a shot through the middle of Alvarez. Substitute Fabio Silva shoots in the decisive and then sprints towards the PSV supporters.

“Absolutely nothing in Amsterdam”, sing the PSV fans. The supporters of Ajax leave the Kuip en masse. A lost season – in every way.

PSV captain Luuk de Jong leads the party afterwards. Photo ANP

