Theaters are set to open from October 15 in the midst of the Corona epidemic, but during this time only ticket sales have been allowed for 50 percent seats. In such a situation, many Bollywood films will be re-released. This information has been shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​through social media.

Taran Adarsh ​​has shared a post on his official Twitter account, in which he has told that after theaters open this week, movies like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Shubh Mangal More Savdhan, Malang, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath, Slap .

As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced …

October 14, 2020

Let us know that before this information was revealed that Vivek Oberoi’s film PM Narendra Modi will be the first release in theaters, the film was released on May 24, 2019. Once again viewers will be able to see this film in theaters. The film is based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It stars Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi and was directed by Omung Kumar.

At the same time, Ajay Devgan’s film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released on January 10 this year, while Malang was released in February. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer film Kedarnath was released in the year 2018.