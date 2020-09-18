Theaters Svenska Teatern cancels all screenings of the musical Maija Poppanen next spring, more than 60 people will lose their jobs: This is just the beginning of the relocation of large-scale productions, the director believes

The autumn 26 screenings will be shown as planned at the Svenska Teatern. The reason for the changes is the gathering restrictions, which are expected to continue in the spring.

Svenska Teatern cancels everything Mary Poppins of the musical 94 screenings from spring 2021. The screenings will be postponed to fall 2021 and spring 2022.

This fall’s 26 screens will be shown as planned.

The reason for the changes is the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing assembly restrictions.

“We want to secure the theatre’s operations more long-term over this fall and spring season. We have lived, so to speak, hand-to-mouth on restrictions, ”says the theater director Joachim Thibblin.

Maija Poppanen such large-scale production ”requires a huge amount of advance planning and sales work. The risk of presenting it is too great if restrictions continue. [Teatterin] the government believes that it is now more important to secure the theatre’s operations in the future, ”says Thibblin.

According to Thibblin, Svenska Teatern’s risk analysis is that the restrictions caused by the pandemic are likely to continue in the spring. The risk is too great to continue operating normally.

With the current with viewer restrictions, performing a musical means a loss on every show.

“For things to go round, we should have 400 people in the auditorium. With safety margins, we now have 250 seats, ”Thibblin said earlier this month Ylelle.

Svenska Teatern is also heavily dependent on tourists and shipping company co-operation, and all of these are now gone, Thibblin says.

Despite this, the theater will perform a major production musical this fall.

“The theater is poised to take a defeat this fall to secure the software and jobs. In this way, we will be able to keep the house open and, at least with these prospects, we will be strong when this crisis is hopefully over by summer or autumn. ”

Svenska Teatern now moves to the so-called “corona software”. In January, the theater will return Asko Sarkolan starred Pappan. It will be presented until the beginning of February. During the spring season, the theater also returns to popularity The Play That Goes Wrong.

“This measure will create peace of mind during the coronary crisis. We are adjusting our normal operations to the crisis. We have a huge belief that next fall we will be able to live without restrictions, ”says Thibblin.

Maija Poppanen the cancellation of the spring performances means more than 60 people will lose their jobs next spring.

“Unfortunately, that is the case. It means all freelancers who are committed to production, i.e. performers, artists, musicians and other production-specific employees. The musical orchestra has more occupations, which is why the reading is so big, ”says Thibblin.

However, the goal is to re-hire all the freelancers when the musical returns to the repertoire in the fall of 2021.

Thibblin commends the Finnish Government’s budget decisions in that the budget for culture will remain at the same level next year.

However, there would be a need for additional coronary crisis funding in the sector, Thibblin says.

“The subsidies we received from the state in the spring were great and great, but they won’t cover the fall. Many theaters will be loss-making and, of course, each house will make its own decisions, depending on its own finances, balance sheet and willingness to take risks. ”

Svenska Teatern is the first theater to report such major program changes for spring 2021.

“I can imagine that others will also relocate large-scale productions with a lot of visitors.”