Theaters in the center of Moscow have not canceled performances on 31 January. This was reported to “Izvestia” in the press services of cultural institutions on Sunday, January 31.

So, according to the Moscow Art Theater. Gorky, the performances are taking place according to the schedule.

“Spectators do not return tickets, they postpone it to another day, but these are isolated cases. Some viewers ask if the performances have been canceled because they want to come anyway. ” – said the representatives of the theater.

They stressed that citizens are calling with questions about how to get to the theater. At the same time, employees get to the building without problems, they concluded at the Gorky Moscow Art Theater.

The performances at the Bolshoi Theater are also going to be held on schedule.

“We have not canceled a single play that was on the poster on January 31 at any of the Bolshoi Theater venues. We are confident that our employees will get to work upon presentation of a pass, ”the institution said.

The Bolshoi Theater stressed that due to the closure of the nearest metro stations, citizens have to spend more time to get on foot from the neighboring streets, but employees expressed their hope for a more peaceful stop in the center of the capital in the evening.

Unauthorized rallies take place in Moscow and other Russian cities on January 31, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the number of participants in Moscow is about 2 thousand people. The police are arresting some of the offenders. At the same time, government departments have repeatedly warned about the illegality of such events.

The center of the Russian capital has been closed, several metro stations have been closed. Law enforcers patrol the streets of Moscow on a heavy duty.