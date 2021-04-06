Digitization is also inevitable for museums and theaters – and with it platform capitalism. This changes the artist’s environment and, with him, art and our dealings with it.

Digitization has come to stay, and art, which has been trying new channels of distribution since the beginning of the pandemic, is not spared: recordings in the Prague National Theater in December 2020. Image: EPA

D.he digitization makes it possible, the lockdown is necessary: ​​Art moves from the stage to the screen. In doing so, she enters a world that collects data behind the curtain, calculates programs from generalized tastes and checks its audience to see whether criteria for advertising and user loyalty can be derived from their behavior. Digitization has penetrated into all areas on a scale that no one can avoid.

Living things develop the same characteristics under the same environmental conditions. The same characteristics result in the same needs. This knowledge from the theory of evolution, called “convergence” there, describes what is currently happening. With digitization, a technology is establishing itself that overwrites a diverse, surprising and mysterious world with a man-made substitute world. Apps navigate us, count our steps or remind us what to do next. In no other place than the internet is the longing to be part of the world as someone easier to realize.