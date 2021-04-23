Theater Will theatrical performances continue even after the pandemic? Recent statistics reveal that performances were watched, but few paid for them

In 2020, many theaters set up online performances. At the Turku Castle Theater, the experience was so good that the streaming performances continue even after the pandemic.

To the theater reached last year rarely. This is also reflected in the Performing Arts Statistics produced annually by the Theater Information Center (TINFO), the first part of which is now published. Statistics show that there was a huge drop in the number of theatrical audiences last year due to the corona pandemic.

The total number of spectators of the 59 theaters (Vos Theaters, Finnish National Theater, Finnish National Opera) recorded for live audiences was 941,150. This was 64 per cent less than in 2019, when there were 2.6 million spectators.

In 2020, many theaters set up online performances, and views of streamed works were now recorded for the first time.

However, the economic benefit remained quite small: streams and recordings were viewed more than 2 million times, but there were only 36,000 paid downloads.

Linnateatteri and the Finnish Comedy Theater sold the most paid streams.

All views of the Castle Theater in Turku were paid, and last year they totaled 9,485.

City Theater were the first theaters in Finland to start streaming their performances, says the artistic director of Linnateatteri Jussi Vahvaselkä. Planned for spring 2020 Tatu and Patu, To eat! had plenty of tickets sold in advance, which then had to be returned as the live performances were canceled. However, those interested in the children’s performance were not wanted to be left completely without the program.

“It was immediately thought that it had to be made visible to people somehow,” Vahvaselkä says.

Streamed at the castle theater Tatun and Patun in addition, the Men’s Manual and The ABCs of in-laws, and streaming continued in the fall. The performances went well, and based on the experiences, the Sofa Theater concept was developed at Linnateatteri.

Through the sofa theater, streaming of performances will be offered to home audiences even after the pandemic has subsided. And not just as live performances, but the performances will remain available as streams for the very future.

“From now on, almost all the stuff we present here will remain to be bought as streaming even after the performance season,” Vahvaselkä says.

Pandemian According to Vahvaselä, the streaming practice has caused theater makers to think more and more about offering services to those who, for one reason or another, cannot get to the scene.

The sofa theater service will also be available to watch a free program, such as various discussion events. According to Strong Back, faith in the concept is strong: “We will gather our own library there.”

Strong back According to Linnateatteri, it is possible to make a Sofa Theater that offers permanent performances also because most of Linnateatteri’s performances are written for it.

“It’s harder to get a remaining streaming license for foreign works. Then we talk to the film production companies, it goes a lot more challenging. ”

According to Vahvaselä, Linnateatteri got back its own from last year’s performances, but there is no actual profitable activity yet.

“It’s not yet a financial backbone, by any means. But hopefully in five years it would be. ”

Of course, live performances will continue to be the main focus of the theater. In July, Linnateatteri is known to launch the only summer theater activity in Turku next summer with music comedy Uncle whisperer as well as for young children The front page story performance.

TINFOn The statistics now published include tickets, performances, streams, public works and other activities sold by Vos Theaters, the Finnish National Theater and the Finnish National Opera in the calendar year 2020.

Later, viewer statistics will be supplemented with information on occupancy rates and tour activity figures.

During the spring, the audience statistics will be supplemented with statistics on theater actors outside the Finance Act, as well as dance and circus statistics produced by the Dance Information Center and the Circus Information Center.