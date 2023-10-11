Theater | When her own child called her a whore, Jonna Wikström began to think about how adults could understand young people

You don’t understand anything – the musical theater performance about the collision points between young people and adults explores the possibility of meeting.

Young people are too loud, in the way and loose. And then there’s the spit.

These are the most common things that annoy adults in young people, lists the person in charge Elisa Ahlstedt From Aseman Lapset ry You don’t understand anything anyway – with the video of the theater performance.

There is another side to the joking statement. The aimless and unproductive stay of young people in the city easily gets on the nerves of adults running on squirrel bikes.

Ahlstedt is one of the experts in the documentary musical theater show performed at the Kapsäki music theater. The show is about young people and adults. About whether it would be possible to find a connection.

Director and screenwriter of the show Jonna Wikström got an idea about his own life. Five years ago, Wikström’s two children were in their worst adolescence, and a master’s degree in educational sciences was of no help as a mother.

“As a parent of a teenager, you are really alone with situations. Parents of small children share everything on vävä.fi, but hardly anyone talks about life with adolescents.”

Because shame.

Jonna Wikström has made documentary theater before, among other things, about the lives of young homeless drug users living in the housing unit Ruusulankatu 10.

One of these moments of shame was when Wikström’s child called her a whore.

“It hurt the feminist mother. When I was young, before I had children, I thought that if my child ever called me a whore, I would hit them.”

Wikström did not hit. He began to wonder if it would be possible to understand young people if the matter was studied.

Wikstrom has directed and founded youth theater groups and taught theatrical expression in schools. That's why the idea of ​​getting involved with young people was natural.

When the theater project started a couple of years ago, Wikström’s own crisis with the children was already over. They had become young adults, which gave it some distance.

Wikström gathered a group of mothers who started writing a text with the theme “letters to young people”. He interviewed experts who work with young people from Poikie talo, Asema napets ry, Helsinki youth houses, Red Cross youth shelter, Children’s protection, Icehearts organization and Youth meeting and support center Nuole.

Wikström dived into the world of young people by sitting in youth centers and among young people in the city on the Walkers bus. Sitting in the car at night was already familiar to him. During the most difficult years, he himself drove around the city at night looking for his friends, because he wouldn’t have been able to sleep because of his worries.

Alan the professionals made a big impression on Wikström.

“If I had known when I was having the most challenging time with the children, how many eyes the city has, it would have made me feel easier.”

On the Walkers bus, he himself witnessed moments when a young person acting hard sits on an employee’s lap.

“Young people need adults like this.”

Approaching young people with an interview mind was another matter.

“I noticed pretty soon that if I interviewed young people, they started to answer as they assumed I wanted.”

Music came to the rescue, through which the young people got distance and a way to talk about their issues.

Wikström gathered a group of young people who made their own songs. His own children were also there. Thus You don’t understand anything anyway -music theater was naturally chosen as the form of the performance. Marzi Nyman midwifed the young people’s songs into musical numbers.

The script turned into a story that opens the perspectives of both adults and young people to difficult situations. In the performance, the parents and young people are interpreted by musical theater professionals SpongeBob Kerosuo, Ella Lymi, Nicklas Pohjola, Hanna Vahtikari and Senna Vodzogbe.

“In the show, I wanted to open the world of adults to young people and the world of young people to adults. Investigate whether it would be possible to come towards each other?”

“ “For a young person, one summer can be a lifetime.”

Wikström is afraid, that the current discussion about youth gangs is taking space from what should really be talked about.

“That is, about whether our young people have opportunities, and what preventive measures should be taken for the benefit of young people.”

Grasping the extreme phenomenon also begins to easily fulfill itself for him.

“According to experts, however, a large proportion of young people are doing well. Only a small part make mistakes, which are then brutalized.”

A theater project one of the most important observations he made was that young people’s perception of time is completely different from that of adults.

“For a young person, one summer can be a lifetime. Therefore, even in a crisis situation, you should get help immediately, and not after six months. The situation in youth psychiatry is catastrophic, and acute help is not available, or only a prescription is written and that’s it.”

Another important lesson relates to adults’ expressions of concern.

The Toivo team of the Children’s Protection Unit tells about it in the presentation Minna Eklund. According to him, until the age of 20, a young person does not understand adults’ expressions of concern and expressions, but perceives them as anger and nagging.

