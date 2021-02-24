Theater What would have been the film Commissioner Palmu, which was not made in the 1960s due to an actor strike? Some of the long-kept secret will soon be revealed

Mika Waltar’s grandson edited a new play from Resting in Peace, Commissioner Palmu, from his grandfather’s screenplay, which will premiere in September.

“I am missed that improvised speech, that Flow! This is how you develop and rewind the idea, ”admires Joel Elstelä while listening to the actor Aimo Räsänen talking.

Elstelä is sitting with her grandfather Mika Waltarin in a chair on Helsinki’s Fell Street. A theater director sits next door Panu Raipia and on the other side Aimo Räsänen.

Author Joel Elstelä (left) and director Panu Raipia in Elstelä’s grandfather Mika Waltar’s living room in Töölö.­

“Yeah, that’s what this is, open your mouth and let’s see what’s starting to come,” Räsänen says.

She is disguised and dressed in a role costume that includes a black mustache, a suit and a bang. That is, he has been transformed into Commissioner Frans J. Palmmu – who now sits in the living room of his creator Mika Waltar.

Set has gathered at Waltar’s home to tell about the new play by Commissioner Palmu. Rest in peace, Commissioner Palmu will receive its premiere in September, when Panu Raipia directs it to the main stage of the Tampere Comedy Theater. The title role is played by Aimo Räsänen.

Waltari himself did not write plays about Commissioner Palm, but the original works are detective novels. Based on them Matti Kassila directed three blockbusters in the early 1960s.

Johanna Paakkanen masked actress Aimo Räsänen’s Commissioner Palmuksi in Mika Waltar’s apartment in Töölö on Tunturikatu. Räsänen will perform Palm in the autumn at the Tampere Comedy Theater.­

Also Rest in peace, Commissioner Palmu was intended as a film, as it is based on a screenplay written by Waltari for the fourth commissioner of the Palm Commission. However, it failed to do so, as the 1963-65 actor strike messed up the plans. Published in 1969 Vodka, Commissioner Palmu Waltari did not participate in the making of the film.

Now Waltarin the grandson Joel Elstelä has edited the play for the script – and also the film, since it was released at the beginning of the year, Renny Harlin directed by the new Palm film is based on the same material.

“That movie is going to be very different from this play,” Elstelä says.

The mustache is one of the hallmarks of Commissioner Frans J. Palmu.­

In any case, the play will have time first, as early as this fall, while the film can be expected until 2023.

Joel Elstelä says that his mother Satu Waltari left the decision on the playable versions of the works to his son. Mika Waltari himself directed the interrogators of the play versions to works that he had already written directly into plays, in order to save himself from the quilting Palms and the musical Sinuhe.

Director Panu Raipia says that he himself called Satu Waltar to ask permission to make Palmu plays, but to no avail. “The rationale was this: if Dad had wanted plays about these Palm Trees, he would have written them himself,” Raipia says.

“Satu was a bit busy with the dramatizations of Mika’s works. I don’t know his motives, but he said that once he’s in the grave, I can do those dramatizations, ”Joel Elstelä says.

Joel Elstelä has made theatrical versions of Palmu and directed them both alone and with Panu Raipia. First Elstelä directed Commissioner Palm’s mistake To the Helsinki City Theater and then with Raipia Gas, Commissioner Palmun To the Tampere Comedy Theater. Since then, Raipia has also guided Palm trees alone to different cities.

“For some reason, Joel asked if I would do these others, and I’ve had the pleasure of representing Mika’s legacy,” Raipia says.

The series of palm plays is still missing The stars say, Commissioner Palmu, of which no play version has been seen yet. According to Raipia and Elstelä, such is also planned.

“When the other three have already been done, then why not the fourth,” says Panu Raipia. “And Joel already has an excellent stage idea for that, which is different from the others.”

Knalli is part of Commissioner Palm’s outfit. Palm is actress Aimo Räsänen, masked by Johanna Paakkanen.­

“They’re all a little different,” says Joel Elstelä. “Error is a chamber play, Gas while there is a bit of a modern road movie, and Rest in peace is in a class of its own. ”

Parental The plot twists of the Palm Stories are thoroughly familiar to many from the books and film versions, so the stage versions no longer have a high chance of surprises – which is often an important feature of the detective story.

Rest in peace, Commissioner Palmu the play, on the other hand, is a mystery to everyone, including a large part of the team.

Although Waltar’s original screenplay is somewhat well-known in scholarly circles, for example, Elstelä has edited the events when writing the play version. For example, the title of the play is slightly different from Waltar’s original film script.

“The name of this version is Rest in peace, Commissioner Palmu, and is related to the final solution of the play. The name of the original manuscript is You would already rest in peace, Commissioner Palmu, and it’s related to another thing in that script, ”Elstelä says.

Thus, at least before the September premiere, hardly anyone knows who the murderer will eventually be revealed. At the moment, only Joel Elstelä and Panu Raip know how to know it, as the members of the working group, including the Actors, have so far only been able to read the first half of the play.

Murderers not even Aimo Räsänen, the actor in the role of Commissioner Palm, knows yet.

Actor Aimo Räsänen disguised as Commissioner Palmu.­

“When Panu asked me for the role, he graciously gave me the first half to read, and it seemed so promising that I bought, as if half a pig in a sack,” Räsänen says. “It’s going through the task force now – and the killer is being guessed.”

Räsänen has previously directed with Raipia Gas, Commissioner Palmu in the role of Kurt Kuurna, now he moves to the right side of the law in the role of Palm.

In that role, he has big boots to fill, especially when Joel Rinne made Palmus such a strong interpretation in 1960s films. This is a big role.

“It’s just like that, and that’s why it’s not worth thinking about,” says Aimo Räsänen. “When you have such an iconic classic character, it can easily happen that if you think about it too much, you get stuck in some things that aren’t in your own hands. After all, theater is a kind of presentation, and it can’t be done in advance. ”

Rest in peace, Commissioner Palmu will premiere on the main stage of the Tampere Comedy Theater on 15 September.