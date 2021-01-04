Francois Noel Director of the Théâtre de Nîmes

The festival should have started these days. But in the face of the pandemic and the absence of any viable and visible measure, it will not take place. A situation that affects all places of culture and creation, kept under cover by a failing government in many respects.

How did you receive the announcement of the first containment measures, then the seconds?

Francois Noel In March, a big cut seemed logical to me, given the exponential development of the disease. It was understandable. Everyone stopped everything. The second confinement seemed more difficult to understand, because we were in an in-between. On December 15, we did not reopen, probably because the measures of the second confinement had not been effective enough. We have hosted two companies in residence, the idea being that the shows will be ready when restarting. We invested too much in a resumption of activity on December 15.

What have these drastic measures reduced you to in terms of the program initially planned?

Francois Noel I finalized the programming during the first confinement. I felt that we were going to have a problem at the start of the school year, which I had postponed. The shows didn’t start until October 15th. We canceled the first one, one of the interpreters being positive for Covid. We were able to give a performance by a Danish choreographer and we had to cancel twelve shows, just on the start of the school year.

You are responsible for the Flamenco Festival. What material and spiritual damage is to be feared if it cannot take place?

Francois Noel I tried to consider all cases. The festival has been drastically reduced. Usually, a demonstration of this type represents about twenty different pieces, in several places of the city. I refocused on two places: the National Theater of Nîmes and the Scène des musiques contemporaine. Four shows only. If all goes well, this will allow us to retain flamenco in the season, placing the artists in the best possible sanitary conditions. In normal times, in such a festival, there are between 150 and 200 people who cross each other every day. There, each company will be in a bubble. We are a subsidized theater. 95% of our grants come from the city, which maintains its commitment. Material damage is therefore manageable. The difficulty comes from spiritual damage. In the current situation, the most terrible thing is to see the link weaken between artists and spectators. We fear that many people who do not have a regular theater practice will lose the connection. What worries me the most is that we suddenly say to ourselves: “In the end, it’s not essential. We do not only host shows. We also go to neighborhoods, schools, hospitals and remand centers. For example, an actress organizes workshops at the remand center. The main support is the work of Beckett. Extraordinary results. It can change someone’s life. If we can no longer do so, a distance will be difficult to bridge.

On the scale of the world of culture in general, how to recover from the disaster announced?

Francois Noel There is a disconnect between the reality of culture today and the policies that govern us. If culture is easily accessible to them, it is less obvious for a whole fringe of the population. I’m afraid we’ll cut ourselves off from her. Our politicians are not aware of what it means to develop audiences, to seek new ones. We’re going to fight. Maybe we’ll get there, because culture has always emerged from everything. It will be necessary to do pedagogical work, to re-explain, to convince. And especially since our policies do not say to themselves: “We did without it for six months, we will be able to save money … If we reduce budgets by 30%, that will be fine.” We will be confronted with this kind of remarks. I interact with a lot of colleagues and this is a small trend that is very present. This is why I wanted us to continue to welcome artists in residence, to build sets in the studio and to invite professionals to see the creations.