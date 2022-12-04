Theater | Unfair wages and abuse of power have plagued the theater industry: Now we want to get rid of the atmosphere of fear

Unfair wages, abuse of power and an outright atmosphere of fear have plagued many theaters. Now the industry wants to get its ethical guidelines in order. The freedom of art is also intertwined with power relations.

Koko-Teatteri Suit– the performance was ready for the stage in February. The presentation told about officialdom and its effects. The purpose was to show the people who can be found inside the office uniforms.

The day before the premiere, the director of the theater, who was also an actor and choreographer in the show Anna Veijalainen decided that all performances of the show would be cancelled.

According to interviews conducted by HS in March the dispute escalated into a serm brought on stage. Not all members of the working group agreed to perform, if it remained on stage.

Director of the 25th anniversary production Janne Saarakkalan according to him, it was about the problems of the use of power. In March, Saarakkala told Helsingin Sanomat that he took the matter to the board of the Koko-teatteri association for clarification.

At the beginning of March, an actor served as the chairman of the board of Koko-teatteri ry Miina Turunen. He is ready to cover events for Helsingin Sanomat from the point of view of his responsible role.

Actress Miina Turunen raised concerns about the management of the Koko Theater.

Turunen first took the matter to the board meeting, then to the association’s members’ meeting, where he submitted a written objection. He expressed his concern regarding Veijalainen’s management style, the losses caused by the cancellation decision and the damage to his reputation. According to Turunen, the paid production costs and salaries caused the association several tens of thousands of euros in losses.

“It is important for the entire free theater field how the granted subsidies are used,” he says.

Koko-teatteri-yhdistys ry receives one of the largest operating grants for theater arts distributed by the Art Promotion Center (Taike). The theater’s strategy includes the goal of entering the scope of the state participation system.

The ethics of the use of power has also been interested in the largest financier of culture and art in the state administration, the Ministry of Education and Culture, after #meto. At the end of the year, the ethical guidelines for the cultural sector ordered from Forum Artis ry will be completed.

“Evil tongues say that this is greenwashing. But yes, we are making quite decent guidelines here”, General Secretary of Forum Artis ry Hanna Kosonen says. Forum Artis – Finnish for artists’ marketplace – is a cooperative organization of artists’ organizations founded in 1950, which includes 20 associations.

While compiling the ethical guidelines, Kosonen has knocked on the doors of artists’ organizations and met with the largest art financiers, copyright organizations and employers’ associations. He has gathered information about the guidelines already drawn up and the ethical problems in the field.

Kosonen soon noticed that similar remarks were repeated.

Unfair, too low wages or work compensation. Power is abused by those who have power.

“Many talked about the atmosphere of fear. Regardless of the art form, things are often intertwined with the need to talk and say things out loud. If harassment happens, you don’t necessarily know where you could or would dare to talk about it.”

The director of Forum Artis, Hanna Kosonen, has noticed that art financiers are interested in the preventive effect of ethical guidelines, but no one wants to become a police officer.

Of course the groups that receive operating grants report freely to the funder about the realization of equality and equality and employer obligations in the working community.

On the other hand, the art communities that receive the state share distributed by the Ministry of Education and Culture must demonstrate that the activities are organized professionally and taking into account the employer’s obligations. The promotion of equality and equality must be taken into account.

The KOM theater, which is part of the state contribution system, employs around 15 people on a permanent basis and in addition several visiting artists every year. As an extension of the equality and non-equality plan, at KOM theater, ethical guidelines have already been drawn up in 2018 at the initiative of the artists of the house.

It includes, for example, the prohibition of disrespectful behavior, sexual harassment and bullying, administrative and financial manager Lotta Vaulo tells.

The board of KOM-teatteri ry’s support association monitors the implementation of equality and non-equality issues. An outsider, an art and culture historian, has been invited to be the president of the association Hanna-Reetta Schreck.

Lotta Vaulo reminds that theater is an art form where freedom of expression is an essential value.

“This is physical activity and close presence. You have to be able to investigate and provoke in order to bring things up. At the same time, you have to be sensitive to the fact that a creative space is also a safe space,” says Vaulo.

Vague power relations plague the cultural sector, especially the free field. Free field refers to communities engaged in professional performance activities, working groups and artists who operate outside the state participation system of art funding.

“The roles of responsibility can be unclear and for the sake of art and the common goal, we are ready to endure anything,” describes Kosonen, who has himself done administrative and production work in numerous free field projects.

The freedom of art is also intertwined with power relations.

“If someone thinks that they do things the best and know better, it can be really hard to challenge that.”

In addition to drafting ethical guidelines, the Ministry of Education and Culture proposed an ethical institution for the cultural sector in 2020. Like the Public Word Council, it would have carried out subsequent monitoring, for example by receiving complaints about unethical activities.

Actors in the cultural sector had a conflicting attitude to the proposal and eventually the idea was abandoned, at least for the time being. According to Kosonen, many were afraid that the money spent on the institution would be taken away from art.

Choreographer Valtteri Raekallio says that information about well-being at work ends up in activity reports and funding applications.

Published by Suomen Kuvalehti in April 2022 article about the abuse of power in the art dance field brought the subsequent control back into the discussion. Choreographer Valtteri Raekallio suggested at the time that Taike could monitor the work well-being of the groups that received the operating grant by means of an anonymous survey.

Raekallio has worked in the industry for 20 years, and the abuses reported by Suomen Kuvalehti did not come as a surprise to him. He says that he is frustrated that there seems to be no common tools for monitoring the ethics of operations.

“Self-monitoring has not worked so far,” Raekallio points out.

In his opinion, comparable data should be collected from communities to monitor occupational well-being.

Raekallio has adopted an anonymous, digital survey in its own productions. The circus group Race Horse Company has also started implementing a similar job well-being survey. In it, the respondents are asked for a numerical assessment of their well-being at work during Production. When the average of the answers is recorded in the final reports of the productions, the development of well-being at work can be monitored.

“There is even some documentation. If in the long term it is noticed that there are problems, it is easier to deal with them.”

Almost everyone The background of the free-field theaters covered by Taike’s operating grants is an ideological association, in whose name the grants are applied for. In turn, the association must have a board of directors, which must manage the affairs of the association carefully in accordance with the law, rules and decisions of the association.

In small associations operating on a voluntary basis, there are rarely active members other than the board. The situation concentrates power.

This was also the case at Koko-teatteri ry. Except for a couple of people, the same people who sat on the board were present at the association’s members’ meeting. Back in March, along with Miina Turunen, theater manager Veijalainen and her spouse, a jazz musician, sat on the seven-person board of the Koko Theater Timo Hirvonen. Turunen, Veijalainen and Hirvonen were all involved A suit in the artistic working group.

Turunen’s initiative did not generate a discussion at the board meeting, nor at the association’s members’ meeting that followed. Turunen felt that he had no opportunity to bear responsibility for the crisis situation in the manner required by his position of trust. He announced that he would resign from his board position.

The then vice-chairman of the board Forest bird Pahkinen has confirmed the things Turunen told Helsingin Sanomat. Pahkinen also left his position of trust, the board was dissolved and new trustees were elected. Theater manager Veijalainen and his spouse are not among them.

“It was the right move, properly done,” says Turunen.

An external liquidator was also hired for the situation. According to Miina Turunen, the core of the problem at Koko-teatteri was precisely that the director sat in many chairs at the same time: he acted, was responsible for managing the theater and also acted as a supervisory body in the board.

“The fact that Veijalainen can sit on all those chairs is of course an achievement in itself. Koko theater would hardly exist without him,” says Turunen.

Veijalainen says that around the time of the crisis, he had a conversation with the association’s auditor, who suggested that changing the board could be a good way to “clean the table” and to have the board’s work continue. According to him, there was consensus regarding the dissolution of the government.

“The current government is our last artist government. It has prepared the transition to external board professionals, which hopefully will be at the beginning of next year,” says Veijalainen.

According to Veijalainen, Koko-teatteri-yhdistys ry has a very detailed management rule. There is also an equality and equality plan that is updated annually.

“It’s not that [kaksoisrooli] is never an aspirational situation, but I have acted completely within the framework of my own employment contract and code of conduct.”

“In a suit the related solution was not easy and there are certainly different views on it from different parties. I stand behind the decision and think that it was the best job protection I could do at that moment.”

Regarding the financial aspect of the canceled show, it is important in Veijalainen’s opinion that everyone involved in the production was paid according to the contracts.

“A production of the same size can be unprofitable, even if the performances are organized,” he says.

Hanna Kosonen advises everyone in a position of power to look in the mirror. You should have a constant dialogue with yourself about whether you are favoring your loved ones, whether your actions are transparent, whether you follow good governance.

“A person in a leading position has often sacrificed a lot of time for their work. When you do a lot, it can be hard to see that you are doing something wrong. That’s where you can start to forgive yourself for everything.”

Kosonen wants to believe in the butterfly effect: when something is talked about enough, it starts to turn into awareness and action.

The work is still in progress, but Kosonen can already tell something about the final result. There are no fancy phrases, but practical instructions about what good behavior and fair treatment are.

“We make the instructions as clear as we dare.”

