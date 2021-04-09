Theater Theaters and summer theaters are being excluded from the event guarantee, but the Ministry is preparing its own corona subsidy for them

The Ministry of Education and Culture is preparing its own form of support for summer theaters. “We want to avoid interveners.”

Teaching- and the Ministry of Culture is preparing new corona subsidies for theaters. The support package would apply to both year-round and summer theaters. That’s what the general manager says Riitta Kaivosoja from the Ministry of Education and Culture.

The grant is being prepared for the next amending budget.

At the same time, the government is preparing new support for organizers of public events. This event guarantee is intended for organizers of summer events and would apply to a public event to be held on 1.6. and 30.9.2021.

It’s summer festivities for festivals and summer events and high expectations for the coming summer. The situation with the pandemic is worrying. The prospects for organizing events are risky.

“If an event has to be canceled by a state order, the state could reimburse part of the actual costs,” says the industry councilor Mikko Huuskonen from the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

Event organizers and there has been uncertainty and concern among theatricals in particular about what the event guarantee will replace and who is covered.

Manager Kati Kuusisto The Event Industry Association points out that, for example, “year-round” is not a term recognized in the event industry.

The version of the bill that is being circulated states: “Year-round performance, concert or theater activities and serial sporting events would not be covered by the event guarantee.”

“Now no one really knows what that means,” Kuusisto says.

Actors Association has taken a position on the situation of summer theaters.

“The Finnish Actors’ Association is appalled by the intention to exclude professional summer theater activities from the event guarantee under preparation. Professional summer theater activities are a traditional way of doing theater, which employs a huge number of professionals in the fields of culture and events in normal times, e.g. 150-200 freelance actors each year. Professional summer theaters also reach an audience of hundreds of thousands. It is part of the Finnish summer, ”the union’s statement says.

According to the Ministry of Education and Culture Kaivosoja, the situation in theaters has been considered in the ministry. If the event guarantee does not include continuous theaters or amateur theaters, there will be other theaters left.

“There will be thirty professional summer theaters. One option is to open a search from the Ministry of Education and Culture for such a free field. There are no decisions yet. But we know that, and of course we want to avoid interruptions. ”

Transaction guarantee the idea is that the incumbent event organizer will receive an advance commitment to the event organizer for the costs he has declared. If the event were canceled or limited in scope by law or authority, compensation would be paid for the costs incurred.

“The starting point for the event guarantee has been events of the Savonlinna Opera Festival or Sata-Häme Soi, which are a great investment in one event,” says Kaivosoja.

Miners point out that, in any case, there is also cost support for company-type operators.

The same Government’s proposal to Parliament includes both the articles on cost support 4 and the articles on the event guarantee.