A fter the cancellation last year of the Festival (in) d’Avignon and the off, the 2021 editions of these meetings with the performing arts are being prepared, knowing that, at best, the pandemic will constrain the organizers to set up serious sanitary devices. The Festival led by Olivier Py, whose mandate has been extended by one year, will be held from July 5 to 25. The off before him, take place from 7 to 31, announced its board of directors (AF&C), which also elected Sébastien Benedetto, director of the Théâtre des Carmes, to replace Pierre Beffeyte.

Son of André Benedetto, one of the founders of the off in 1966, the new president of AF & C (association which federates and publishes “the bible” listing each theater and each show presented) takes up his duties in a new context. The obligation to ventilate and disinfect the rooms between each show will reduce the number of performances, respecting the sanitary distance will impact the number of seats, and the flow of spectators will have to be organized. A set of provisions that do not seem easy to put in place and which, in fact, will reduce the number of sessions. As well as financial receipts.

A rally for “the reopening of places of culture”

However, the new president said: “We are convinced that this 2021 festival is an essential festival for theaters, for companies, for artists, for the public, for communities, for restaurateurs, traders. (…) We have to succeed. ” It is in this state of mind that a gathering should be held on Saturday at the Place du Palais-des-Papes at the call of several theater directors and personalities such as the mayor (PS) Cécile Helle. Claimant “The reopening of places of culture”, they add : “By mobilizing everyone, let’s ensure that in 2021, Avignon will once again be a land of cultures and festivals! “

Regarding the economic difficulties resulting from sanitary measures, Sébastien Benedetto believes that “If we go to a festival with reduced gauges, we will try to help companies and artists”. Among the scenarios considered, AF&C plans to develop its “Professionalization fund”, created in 2017, “To help as many artists as possible”. On the other hand, the government released, last year, a first emergency fund of 800,000 euros, the distribution of which is under discussion … G. R.