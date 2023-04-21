Friday, April 21, 2023
Theater | The performance of the group theater was interrupted due to an illness of the actor

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2023
in World Europe


A spectator who was present at the show tells HS that the illness occurred at the beginning of the show.

Group theater The performance of the play “Fake Mothers” was interrupted on Thursday evening due to an illness of the actor. The responsible producer of the Group Theater confirms the matter to HS Hanna Roisko.

According to Roisko, the show was interrupted, as always in similar situations. Roisko did not want to comment further on the case.

In the show a spectator who was there tells HS that the sickness episode happened at the beginning of the show, around the ten minute mark.

According to the viewer, it took about five minutes for the first aid to arrive.

According to the viewer, the audience left the theater premises when the first aid was called to the scene.

“The theater staff guided the crowd out very well, and made sure that the first aid arrived,” says the viewer.

The play Valeäidit started on Thursday at 19:00 on the stage located on Helsinginkatu.

