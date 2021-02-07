Two stools, two actors, and words, multiple. Those of boys and girls, men and women, young and old, who have at least one thing in common, a professional activity that brings them together. All are models. In other words, they pose nude in front of painters, designers, plastic arts classes. David Gauchard, with the help of Léonore Chaix, met them, recorded them, after asking them this question: “Can you tell me, what does being a living model mean to you?” ” From these responses was born this show, which was to be created at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines theater, and for which we could see a dress rehearsal in mid-January.

Emmanuelle Hiron and Alexandre Le Nours are in turn the “poseurs” who speak of this unusual and little recognized profession of intimacy, of modesty too, of this particular exchange between an individual, his body and the fingers of an individual. artist who model in their own way this body and its plastic, its perfections, its defects, in all subjectivity. The two actors do not narrate, they slip into the shoes of the models, as if they were answering David Gauchard’s questions live.

The theme of Naked in fact fills a void, because, as sociologist Arnaud Alessandrin puts it: “How does sociology look at the profession of the nude?” To put it head-on: none. ” Lucid, he continues: “The nude has never been investigated by the sociology of the professions, except perhaps on the side of pornography. ” But, summarizes Claire, 32, a model for seven years: “The first time, I was afraid, in fact, of the sexual aspect of the thing… that one fixes my penis or that one fixes my breasts… But in fact, it is a head which is lowered and which gets up to draw… We never stare at you for long… ”

The gaze of relatives can be more cruel. Thus, says Sylvie, 47, who abandoned her job as a proofreader for that of a live model. Only her mother knows her new job: “I didn’t say it, because I don’t want reactions where we could go and imagine things that are not right. And I don’t want to justify myself. “

Naked was on the bill at the Mythos festival (in Rennes), which will not be held in April in its usual form. It is scheduled for June in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, in July in the off d’Avignon (the Manufacture).