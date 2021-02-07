Since its creation, the Impatience festival has recognized and recognized the work of emerging companies. Despite the rooms being closed, its organizers decided to keep it by organizing the performances in compliance with strict sanitary conditions, masked public, hydroalcoholic hands, respect for the curfew, etc.

Organized by Telerama, the Centquatre-Paris, the Jeune Théâtre national, the Plateaux sauvage (Paris), the Théâtre Louis-Aragon (Tremblay) and the Théâtre de Chelles, the jury this year was chaired by actress Rachida Brakni. Seven shows were in the running, evoking subjects as diverse as old age confined in nursing homes (Home-Pieces of nature in ruins); the story of a whistleblower (Why did Jessica leave Brandon); Israeli nationalism (The Jewish Hour) ; love (Inconsolable); the daily life of a youth in a country plagued by corruption (Seven Congo movements) ; meetings in a laundromat ( Travel Travel ) or the brief history of Noh and Western theater ( Tree Experience).

The world keeps turning

The high school jury awarded Why did Jessica leave Brandon ?,a smoothly gesticulated conference led by two actors who, through the history of video games and using algorithmic experiments, tell the (true) story of a whistleblower, a former American soldier who, at the helm of ‘a giant console, sends killer drones from the Californian desert to Afghanistan. The result is both funny and effective, also frightening as the real catches up with and exceeds the virtual. The SACD prize went to Congolese artists from Seven Congo movements. It must be said that the dense, epic story, spoken, sung and danced of this rebellious youth in Kinshasa by the five actor-dancers suddenly reminded us that the world continues to turn, even in times of pandemic.

Finally, the jury prize went to The Jewish Hour,a completely crazy show where it is about Zionism, anti-Zionism, anti-Semitism in a country where nationalist ideas are rife. In a studio of an associative radio station, a young host, Stéphanie Aflalo, formidable, receives one hour during her guests. Words interspersed with failed or approximate jingles, guests as quiche as the pie (a rabbi who does not hesitate to chant the pubs; an Israeli basketball player of Russian origin who gibbles a borborygmy and incomprehensible Hebrew), but it is during the he arrival of the star (in Israel, it is), BHL, a Bernard-Henri Lévy stuffed with a white shirt required, everything goes wrong, is out of whack. It’s inflated, funny, it digs into questions of nationalism, it supports where it hurts.

The Jewish Hourwill be played at the Festival d’Avignon this summer. The other shows will be presented at the Centquatre, the Théâtre de Chelles or that of Tremblay. While waiting for the next edition, in December 2021.