Theater The characters in the plays escape around the theater, and Eija Vilppaan’s Pirre character tries to keep discipline – Helsinki City Theater started making humorous video theater

The coronavirus pandemic closed the doors of theaters around the country. The fire on stage has made theater people innovate a new way of doing things.

Sight was ghostly. The city theater, full of life and light before, just “knocked blue and dumb” in Tokoinranta.

It fed the imagination. Helsinki City Theater Actors Vappu Nalbantoglun and Sanna-June Hyde began to develop together a story in which the characters in the plays wander restlessly in a deserted house in search of their audience and purpose.

A three-part video series was born Love me Tender.

Watch the first part of Love me Tender in the video below:

The director of the city theater also took part Kari Arffman. He herds out characters who have escaped the stories while presenting a theater closed by a corona pandemic to a reporter who arrived (June Hyde). Pirre (Eija Vilpas) tries to keep places clean. Prince the Brave (Martti Manninen) showcases their charming skills.

The humorous blast gets serious when King (Kari Arffman) interprets the title track on the big stage, but no one in the audience sits.

“Yes, there was a cry in the filming. It’s been a really miss with the audience and that shared human experience, ”Hyde says.

On the other hand, stagnation has also given cause for thought.

“While this has been a really wild time, it has been great for me personally to have found a new kind of appreciation for my own work and that of others. Art and culture help people cope. After pressing a long day from one project to another in such a pipe, you may not have realized how important it is, ”Nalbantoglun describes.

Love me Tender was filmed last January when the infection situation was at a quiet stage and theaters were being opened. But the doors stayed closed.

However, the theater crowd did not give up. They wanted to make more videos. A three-part murder mystery was born Murder at the Theater.

Riitta Havukainen Commissioner Pulmu, who will investigate the crime with his assistant Kika (Raili Raitala). Suspects include Mannerheim (Risto Kaskilahti), Ms. Honey Voice (Anemone Hovatta) and director Laura Naijala (Sanna Saarijärvi).

The video series have been made with the help of people, and people were involved in the design from the beginning, from actors to make-up artists and costumes, Hyde says.

There is at least one more project ahead involving the entire city theater staff: a music video to thank the nursing staff at the front of the pandemic.

Helsinki the city theater is not the only theater to have developed an invigorating program for coronation boredom.

For example, the Turku City Theater has switched to Facebook on Fridays, where plays, stories, poems and improvisation have been shown live on the Finnish stage.

The Seinäjoki City Theater has hosted a behind-the-scenes podcast called Lämpiöelämää.

Now the theaters ’gaze is next closely already next fall. Plays have already begun to be rehearsed.

“We hope from the bottom of our hearts that by then so many people have been vaccinated that theaters can be opened,” says Sanna-June Hyde.

Look From the Youtube channel of the Helsinki City Theater Love Me Tender and Murder at the Theater all watch.