Realization was painful and it hit the theater director Olka Horilan to my mind Boy codein the rehearsals of the play.

“I realized I was really the boomer that a teenager calls me at home.”

Boomer is a term used by young adults for large age groups who don’t quite understand the thought flow of younger ones. But young people also use the name for other adults, such as Horila, who was born in 1972.