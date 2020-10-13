Theater Tampereen Työväen Teatteri lays off its entire staff: Respect for safety distances in performances in the background

Due to safety gaps, only 60 percent of large hall screenings can be sold.

Tampere Workers’ Theater will lay off its entire staff of 120 people. The four-week layoffs are staggered mainly into December.

The reason for the layoffs is the financial difficulties brought about by the coronavirus.

“Respecting safety margins, the new sold-out means 470 seats on the big stage instead of 815 seats,” says the theater director Otso Kautto in the bulletin.

Fully booked up the screening is then about 60 percent of the former.

According to the theater, the impact of the layoffs on the performances is small and the preparation of the future program is progressing.

According to the theater, layoffs were the best way to secure jobs, performance activities and the continuity of the work of freelancers in the field. The theater is estimated to make a loss of about one million euros by the end of next year.

The theater suspended its performance in the spring due to the pandemic situation, but avoided layoffs after receiving pandemic support from the Ministry of Education.