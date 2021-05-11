Theater Tampere Theater Summer will return in August after the gap year with domestic forces – Such performances are promised

The lack of foreign guest performances makes the festival a review of domestic theater this time. The program tent will go down in history and the new venue will be G Livelab.

From what Finnish theater looks now? In what condition will it return to a live audience after a long period of coronary torment?

“Miraculously healthy! There is no noticeable exhaustion or paralysis, ”says the director-screenwriter Hilkka-Liisa Iivanainen.

He if who knows. Iivanainen and colleagues Tanjalotta Räikkä are equal to the Tampere Theater Summer Artistic Management Team.