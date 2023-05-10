Theater | Satu Rämö’s successful detective story will be seen in the theater

The show, which will be seen on the main stage of the Turku City Theater in autumn 2024, is directed by Anne Rautiainen.

9.5. 13:41 | Updated 9:59

Author Rämö’s fairy tale success detective About Hildur (WSOY) a play will be performed at the Turku City Theatre. The premiere of the standard show will be in the fall of 2024.

He directs the show on the main stage of the City Theatre Anne Rautiainen.

Rämön Hildur– the second part of the detective series has already appeared in March, called Rósa & Björk. Playwright-dramaturge based on these two novels Fairy tale Rasila adapt the stage version to Turku.

The show is staged by an Icelander Borkur Jónsson.

Set in Iceland the detective book series has been an international success. Its translation rights have been sold to several countries, including Germany, Holland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Latvia.

A TV series is also planned for the novel. Take Two Studios, which bought the rights, plans to film the TV series at the book’s locations in Iceland and in cooperation with an Icelandic production company.

Hildur’s the central character of the story is the Icelandic detective Hildur Rúnarsdottir, whose background is haunted by the trauma of missing twin sisters and parents who died in an accident. He gets Finnish police student Jakob Johansson as his partner and soon the two find themselves in the middle of a series of murders.

Correction 10.5. at 9:59 am: Hildur’s story is about sisters, not twin sisters, as the story erroneously stated. Added information that the play adaptation is based on Satu Rämö’s first two novels.