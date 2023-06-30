the empty temple it wants to be an essential journey inside oneself, for the emptying of the ego. As guides, the Mexican Brenda Escobedo has chosen Saint John of the Cross, the Central European Dominican Eckhart de Hochheim, the Aragonese quietist Miguel de Molinos, the Andalusian Sufi Muslim Ibn Arabí and other heterodox mystical poets and philosophers. The beginning of the function is exemplary. But, when Lluís Homar, his interpreter, puts on his glasses closely, grabs a wad of sheets with the text of the rest of the show and begins his dramatized reading, the spell that had been created vanishes.

Conflict dinners are a genre unto themselves. A group of people gather around a table, drink and laugh until a comment makes everything explode. Carmen Marfà and Yago Alonso write four-handed comedies that, behind the alibi of the genre, hide deep reflections on relationships, from the relationship between siblings to paternity and death. In The fine skin, they focus on friendship through two couples of friends who have met for dinner at the house of those who have just become parents. The conflict appears when the guests verbalize that the hosts’ baby is ugly: she has bulging eyes and a face that is difficult to look at.

Lluís Homar is an enormously talented actor who would shine even more if he had memorized the bunch of texts by poets and mystical philosophers that Brenda Escobedo has served him. Criticism by Javier Vallejo.

After the comedy alibi, Carmen Marfà and Yago Alonso's proposal for a dinner with conflict hides profound reflections on friendship. Criticism by Oriol Puig Taulé.

