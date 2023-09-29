In Frankenstein’s mother Almudena Grandes offered an x-ray of the dysfunctions of a Spain, that of the 1950s, divided between winners and losers. The stage version adapted by Anna Maria Ricart brings together the crucial events of the extensive novel in a production directed by Carme Portaceli that is resolved in almost four hours without losing interest. On stage, Blanca Portillo and Pablo Derqui embody two interpretive poles in two contrasting characters: she, the expressionist school; him, the confidential and intimate tone.

Alberto San Juan and Andrés Lima, old accomplices since the nineties with the group Animalario, join their talents again in a new play titled Murder and adolescence —this time San Juan as playwright and Lima as director— with the aim of approaching adolescence without prejudices or preconceived clichés, but with a poetic gaze. To do so, they focus on a fixed point: violence. What young people receive from society and what they give back. And with a reference movie: M, the vampire of Düsseldorf, old but still chilling film by Fritz Lang about a murderer of girls in Berlin in the 1930s, with its disturbing expressionist aesthetic

The Sala Beckett has started its Tardor Sanchis, a cycle dedicated to the playwright and pedagogue José Sanchis Sinisterra, founder of the hall in 1989 as the headquarters of the Teatro Fronterizo. The heart of this Sinisterrian autumn is The hourly reader, text that has not been performed in Catalonia since its premiere in 1999. The work is an argument for and against books, a scenic translation of the theories about the reader as a creator and the impossibility of neutrality in reading to which the Director Carles Alfaro has provided a packaging staging.

