Theater Review | You won’t see this kind of theater anywhere else: the Sysimusta Kettutyttö palu palu comedy spares no one

Sanna Hietala’s nature documentary series ends with Aurinkoteatteri’s furious story about fur farming and our skewed relationship with nature.

4.12. 16:31 | Updated 4.12. 23:53

Tragicomedy. The Return of the Sun Theater Fox Girl. Regular performance at Teatteritalo Universum on 2 December 2023. Play and direction Sanna Hietala. ★★★

Sanna Hietalan the idiosyncratic and hilariously politically incorrect nature documentary series comes to an end with the third part The return of the fox girl. Even now, difficult things are seen through laughter that strips a person naked.

The research journey of the human species that fell off the wagon of social development began by studying marginalization and alcoholism Predators-performance in 2017. The play was nominated for the Lea Award for Playwriting. Another part Aunt Riders in 2020 explore misogyny.

Now the David Attenborough of her own life, teenage psychologist Pamela Kåla examines our skewed relationship with nature in a show set in the imaginary Ostrobothnia.

The trilogy of the performances With the return of the fox girl probably has the most ties to topicality.

by Paul Holländer presented by Pamela is on an observation trip at a fur farm in the early stages of a major pandemic. Dead seagulls are falling from the sky.

It’s leather time, but the heir to the fur empire, Hannu (Niklas Häggblom) can’t get into a killing spree. The auxiliary forces have also gone to the Närpiö greenhouse to grow cucumbers. A depressed Hannu has tried to throw himself overboard on the central organization’s cruise, but Leena Harkimo has saved him.

On the edge of a wasteland-like space, Hannu’s daughter Ren (Wilhelm Grotenfelt) is rehearsing a presentation about the plight of fur producers’ children for the school’s open day. The audience takes on the role of chained activists in the show.

Amazing the character gallery is completed by the wannabe rocker known from the second part of the trilogy and Pamela’s brother Håkki (Nora Raikamo) and bandmate Tarvainen (Milla Kangas). Behind the gates of the fur farm waiting for expansion and a change of generations, the main devil himself, the dark force of the empire, isä-Arvi, is taking a sauna.

There is a “really impressive lack of perspective” hovering over everything, as Pamela sums it up. Oxymorons and misquoted flying phrases with delicious contradictions and insights are the show’s best asset.

However, sometimes the abundant dialogue is drowning in the speed and the excitement of the stage can be exhausting. Playwright Hietala couldn’t bear to kill all his pets.

For Hietala comedy is typically pitch black and spares no one. You won’t see a theater like this anywhere else.

The acting is again breathtakingly physical, especially Grotenfelt’s movement language impresses in the slow-motion dance scene. Energetic, often parodying haired horses, rock numbers have been part of the trilogy’s performances, now you can wait for them in the second half.

The last, furiously bursting musical performance redeems a lot.

Set by Heini Maaranen, costumes by Noora Salmi, lights by Ada Halonen, sound and music by Matias Koskimies. Wilhelm Grotenfelt, Paul Holländer, Niklas Häggblom, Milla Kangas and Nora Raikamo in the roles.

Correction 4.12. at 11:50 p.m.: Kettutyttö’s return is a production of Aurinkoteatteri, which is performed at Teatteritalo Universum. The estimate incorrectly stated that the show would take place in Aurinkoteatteri.