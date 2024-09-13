Theater Review | What happens to a couple’s good manners when there is no “unfriend” button in real life?

Theater review|The play written by Steven Moffat, known as TV’s golden finger, is turned into a decent comedy at the Helsinki City Theatre.

Comedy. A surprise guest. Premiere on the Arena stage of the Helsinki City Theater on September 12, 2024. The Finnish translation of Steven Moffat’s play Reita Lounatvuori. Directed by Milko Lehto. ★★★

It would be handy if there was an “unfriend” button familiar from Facebook in real life. To throw out the thought A surprise guest-show’s Peter, whose need for a “remove from friends” button is screaming. Elsa Jean Krakowski, a guest who is about to arrive at Peter and his wife Debbie’s home, is revealed to be a murderer.

Just got its name from the Facebook button The Unfriend premiered in South-East England’s Chichester in 2022, from where the show moved to two different venues in London’s West End. Moved only because the play was written by TV’s golden finger Steven Moffat and it was directed by his Sherlock-his work partner Mark Gatiss: this was thought, for example, in Time Out’s assessment of the show.

Very possible. Scotsman Steven Moffat’s success in the field of television is huge, both in terms of awards, viewers and fans. Most of the successes have been created and scripted together with Gatiss Sherlock (2010–2017), whose star shines Benedict Cumberbatch.

How then does the TV guy go to the theater?

Fair enough, comes the answer. Reita Lounatvuoren naturally translated into Finnish A surprise guest is a feel-good comedy that succeeds in superficially but quite recognizable and fresh in bringing out the features of our modern way of life. At the level of middle-class everyday life, they are, for example, always in a hurry, lost ability to concentrate and communicate, and the chaotic life of a family with children.

In a broader view, a post-truth era is seen, where an individual can relate to any issue as they wish. For example, must a twenty-year marriage be seen only in the light of the murder that ended it? Even when the murder is committed by the other side of the alliance?

Santeri Kinnunen and Vuokko Hovatta are a married couple who can’t possibly let an unwanted guest out of their home.

To the Arena stage – whose auditorium would certainly like new seats and ventilation at some point in time – Moffat’s play slips along without friction. The unadorned setting is a view of the living room of a British house, which with its two entrances and staircases would also serve as the set for a TV sitcom. In this mode A surprise guest the seven actors carry the story smoothly but fairly evenly from beginning to end. Then applause.

“ “Accusing” Moffat could be a viable line of investigation.

The unwanted guest Elsa is the show’s dynamo, whose character who is comfortable in velor suits and blingbling sweatpants Sanna Saarijärvi teases sweetly. Santeri Kinnusen Peter and Vuokko Hovatan Debbie has met the cheerful but immoral Elsa on a cruise.

The show’s central contradiction and source of humor is Peter and Debbie’s well-behaved and restrained inhibitions, which prevents them from throwing Elsa, who acts like a vulgar child of nature, out of their home. But for some reason, there is not enough energy in this collision, even though Santeri Kinnunen and Vuokko Hovatta act smoothly.

Is it too difficult to transfer the “stiff British versus silly American” sterotype to Finland, or does Moffat, who is used to writing for the camera, just not have enough bangs in the script – or would the director Milko Lehton had to solve something differently. Go find out.

Moffat “accusing” could be a viable line of investigation. It is easy to imagine that in the close-ups of the TV story, for example, the policeman strangely sniffing the milk can in the refrigerator (Pekka Huotari) or Ronja Keiramon and Jussi Matias Korhonen the grumpy teenagers they play would turn out to be funnier if done right than they are now in the full picture of the stage.

Jari Pehkonen understatedly sarcastic – passive-aggressive, as Elsa immediately points out – the neighbor, in all his recognisability, is ultimately the funnest character.

When a neighbor representing the old world, who takes care of the yard fences and the cleanliness of the garage as it should bemeets Peter’s most sleazy mobile phone world, we are in the most socially authentic part of the show.

The neighbor, played by Jari Pehkonen, is having trouble settling the yard matter with the always busy Peter.

Set Katariina Kirjavainen, costumes Sanna Levo, lights Petteri Heiskanen, sounds Eradj Nazimov, videos Toni Haaranen, disguise Jaana Nykänen. In the roles Vuokko Hovatta, Santeri Kinnunen, Sanna Saarijärvi, Pekka Huotari, Ronja Keiramo, Jussi Matias Korhonen, Jari Pehkonen.

Correction 9/13/2024 at 4:58 p.m.: Corrected the spelling of the character Elsa Jean Krakowski’s name. Earlier in the story, Elsa Gene Krakowski was mistakenly read.