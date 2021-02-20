Theater review Viral Theater’s interpretation of Pipsa Longa’s play Fyra dagar av närhet is a holistic work of art

The hip is a master at creating poetic images with minimalist material.

Theater

Fyra dagar av närhet, premiere at the Virus Theater 19.2. Text Pipsa Lonka, text dramaturgy EL Karhu, translation Sofia Aminoff, direction Susanna Airaksinen. Composition Markus Fagerudd, staging and costume design Vilma Mattila, light and video design Teemu Nurmelin. Music by Wegelius Kammarstråkar. On stage are Maria Ahlroth, Martin Bahne, Lidia Bäck, Joonas Heikkinen, Iida Kuningas and Jessica Raita. ★★★★★

Pipsa Longan A novelty play to be performed at the Virirus Theater Fyra dagar av närhet (The proximity of four days) raises an interesting question: how to present the animal or animals as the protagonists of the play?

At the heart of Longa’s production has been a reflection on the relationship between man and nature. The last time Vira was seen in 2018 was Longa’s acclaimed play Second nature, which described the relationship of human exploitation to nature. His play on climate change Songs from the edge of the gray sea won the Lea Play Award for Best Play in 2014.

Lonka has once again written a wonderful text that dares to reach out in a whole new way to describe the connection between an animal and a human animal – and its lack.

Fyra dagar av närhet gives space to the animal perspective by exploring the coexistence of man and seagull in a beach hotel, an artificial ecosystem where the seagull has learned to live alongside man. The four-act performance explores this ecosystem alternately through the eyes of man and the log. The approach is distanced and puts the animal species on the same line.

Susanna Airaksinen has directed a holistic work of art that seems to be influenced by the text, progressing through strong visual and musical images, the performance can be immersed in the melancholy atmosphere like painting or listening.

Markus Fageruddin the music composed by him is an active part of the performance. The spring trio is set on the edge of the stage, in direct dialogue with the actors. Vilma Mattilan the staging depicts hotel guests in their rooms in miniature layouts, Teemu Nurmelinin video reflections bring to the stage logs curving in the sky.

Hip is a master at creating precise, poetic imagery with extremely minimalist material, for example, there is little dialogue in the performance. The annoying fragmentary nature of the hotel guests’ speech is very much like the sound of seagulls. The parallels between the coexistence of the human animal and the seagulls create an empathetic gaze between the species, including humor.

Actors in great draft, such as King Iida, Martin Bahne and Maria Ahlroth, describe the tragicomic chaotic dinner scene with the fastest and most accurate strokes of human – like animal.

At the heart of it all is death, which affects logs as well as humans in the same way. They are reminiscent of the equality of death and the possibility of encountering species Marina Abramovićin Cleaning the Mirror flashes of a person skeleton cleaning a log in keeping with the performance.

It would be a shame if the show didn’t get a new chance for the live show season then sometime when the corona restrictions are over.

The performance will be streamed live on March 12, March 20. and 26.3. at 7 p.m.