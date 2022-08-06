Theater Review | Turku City Theatre’s Äiti perfectly complements the series of Finnish interpretations of Florian Zeller’s family plays

The description of the mental movements of a housewife who feels unnecessary, seen in the main program of Tampere Teatterikesä, is full of the magic of theater.

Turku City Theatre: Mother. Finnish translation of Florian Zeller’s play by Reita Lounatvuori, direction by Maia Häkli, set and costumes by Heidi Wikar, lighting by Jarmo Esko, sound by Eero Auvinen. Starring Kirsi Tarvainen, Carl-Kristian Rundman, Markus Ilkka Uolevi, Sofia Smeds. Tampereen Teatterikesä’s performance on Tampereen Teatter’s Freckell stage. ★★★★

French Florian Zeller (b. 1979) became a fixed star in the western theater sky in the mid-1990s.

His three plays have spread particularly widely Mum, Father and Son.

The last time something similar was seen was twenty-five years ago, when a young Englishman Martin McDonagh (b. 1970) conquered European theater stages with his plays set in his parents’ homeland, Ireland. The plays that told about people living in harsh conditions also reached the feelings of the Finnish audience very well.

Florian Zeller was an award-winning author who published five novels, before he began to be noticed outside his home country specifically as a playwright.

Florian Zeller at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

in Finland the general public knows Zeller best from the film The Father (2020).

Anthony Hopkins The film, worthy of an Oscar, became a remarkable success for us as well, which after the corona lockdown drew more grown-up people back to cinemas.

The Father also won an Oscar for the screenplay, which Zeller co-wrote with an old British master of Christopher Hampton with. Hampton, who translated Zeller’s plays into English, has had his own significant role in the international breakthrough of his younger colleague.

The Father is the first film directed by Zeller, who has written scripts before, and a film directed by him is planned for next fall The Sonfor which he is again responsible for the script together with Hampton.

Olivia Colman (left) and Anthony Hopkins in The Father.

Hopefully the films do not eat away the possibilities of the plays in question to continue to be in the repertoire of theaters and to be interpreted by new directors.

HS critic Leena Virtanen stated The Father – in his enthusiastic assessment of the film, that a lot is written about memory disorders, which are the central theme of the work, but perhaps the most effective tool for depicting them is a film, which at its best is capable of going deep into the feeling when memory begins to falter.

In Zeller’s case, however, there is no reason to forget the power of theater.

The special power of Zeller’s plays stems from their theatrical solutions, which in themselves contain nothing great and wonderful. The means of extremely basic quality are used.

The viewer is easily mesmerized by the works already by how falling into clearly simple initial settings can lead to such comprehensively rich sensations.

in Helsinki has been seen so far About dad two very different implementations.

Played the title role in Helsinki City Theater’s interpretation (2017). Jari Pehkonen, which suddenly seemed like a surprising choice, because it is not a very old actor. Role-playing served as a good reminder that the development of memory illness may start early.

Pehkonen’s charged expression and tense nature also alerted the viewer to a cautious attitude towards everything around them.

Milko Lehton the guidance reached particularly well the interpersonal problems of the amnesiac. Theater audiences are used to the fact that an actor may play several different roles in one play. At the heart of amnesia is the stage when the viewer gets confused about the actor’s different roles: is the actor playing the same person as in the previous scene, does he appear on stage as a completely different person, or have the Actors even switched roles with each other.

The city theater retired manager Asko Sarkola stepped into the father’s role two years later in Svenska Teatern’s Swedish version Pappa. The show depicted the confusion at the beginning with excerpts from a French farce, which suited Sarkola’s quality as an actor and, in a way, also the play itself.

The performance became touching at the point when objects that had lost their meaning began to disappear one by one from the cozy stage, so that at the end there was only one hospital bed on the empty stage.

To father quickly caught on in other theaters in Finland, from Kotka to Oulu and from Vaasa to Kajaani.

Zeller wrote After the international success achieved by the father, the play Son (2018), which was difficult to get to Finland just before the start of the pandemic in February 2020. Riikka Oksanen directed by Kom theater received an excellent reception, and the audience’s fight for the few admission tickets was not at all restrained by the fact that in the audience comments the play was first of all characterized as shocking.

The description of the mental health problems of the teenage son of a divorced family becomes muted with the simple stage device that none of the characters in the play agrees to take on a supporting role. And who would do that without grumbling in real life.

When the other characters in the play – the mother, father and father’s new wife – are not seen only in relation to the troubled youth who has been lynched from school, the viewer is also not offered the opportunity to find easy explanations or reasons for the boy’s difficulties.

Paavo Kinnunen did a blood-stopping role interpretation as a boy sinking into his anxiety at the Kom theater, although the audience’s sympathy was certainly equally divided among all the characters.

Son has so far also managed to perform in the Seinäjoki City Theatre.

Paavo Kinnunen (foreground) and Niko Saarela acted in Florian Zeller’s Poika play at the Kom theater.

Last to Finland Part of the trilogy has arrived Mum is by no means the newest of plays. Zeller has written Maternal already in 2010, so it is in a way the first part of a trilogy, although it is known that Zeller did not plan to do any drama series at that point.

which premiered at the Turku City Theater last season Maternal choosing to be included in the main program of Tampere Teatterikesä seemed like a very natural solution, since this year’s themes of the festival include both family and mental health.

I didn’t dare to expect much from the play itself.

Zeller was managed to publish four plays before Mother, but did he manage his ways just as skillfully back then? The play’s exceptionally short duration of an hour and a quarter also made me doubt whether the author has gotten much out of the role of the mother and how much can be gotten out of the role of a French housewife in general.

Maia Häklin the appearance of the show he directed can be said to have a French elegance, but otherwise the work strikes quite universal feelings. And it’s not even about gender. Surely everyone has been stuck in a role at some point.

The Turku show proves it Maternal belonging to the exact same category Paternal and Son with.

Kirsi Tarvainen does an amazing role as a middle-aged housewife who dominates the stage, whose doubt about her own position absorbs everything. The short duration of the presentation is not explained by the insignificance of the content, but by the efficient handling of the material.

The anxiety experienced by the woman, helplessness or, according to the director’s words, the fear of being rejected turns the theater into a stage of the mind, where the woman tests her relationship with her loved ones, whose essence is also not particularly fixed.

The husband, grown-up son, daughter who has gone her own way, the son’s girlfriend and the husband’s female colleague multiply, multiply and merge as the targets of the woman’s contact attempts.

The magic of the theater is realized as a staged hallucination, which can be interpreted in many ways at the same time.

Of course, Zeller’s plays also feature a certain illness. Maternal in the case of substance abuse, more precisely the mixed use of alcohol and drugs.

Despite her highly charged role, Kirsi Tarvainen manages to keep her expression relaxed and relaxed, she varies the pitch of her voice especially well when accompanying or leading conversations.

Carl-Kristian Rundman, Sofia Smeds and Markus Ilkka Uolevi spinning gracefully like colorful beads in a kaleidoscope formed on the stage by a restless mind.

There are certainly other plays worth performing in Zeller’s extensive production. So far we have only seen his farcical comedies A perfect Saturdaywhich last season was seen in both Pori and Mikkeli theaters.