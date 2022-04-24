Theater Review “To the core, even if George flies!” Kristian Smeds’ frantic artist portrait gets its hold on top talented acting students

Kristian Smeds rushed to Leea Klemola in a joint production of the University of the Arts Helsinki’s Theater Academy and the Helsinki City Theater. Nothing notices that this is a substitute work.

God is beauty.

Premiere at Helsinki City Theater Studio Pasila on April 23, 2022. Dramatization of Paavo Rintala’s novel and directed and staged by Kristian Smeds. On stage Veera Anttila, Ville Hilska, Juhana Hurme, Milla Kaitalahti, Akseli Lehtinen, Kate Lusenberg, Heikki Nousiainen, Alexandra Oupornikova, Nana Saijets, Julius Susimäki, Mauno Terävä, Juuso Timonen. ★★★★

Art is a play, but there is a long way to go in making art. This could summarize Kristian Smedsin play God is beautywhich is based on Paavo Rintalan to a novel of the same name, published in 1959.

The play, which was just over twenty years ago, is now being performed by Helsinki University Theater Studio Pasila, which is graduating from the University of the Arts Helsinki’s Theater Academy.

Originally Leea Klemolan had to direct students to their novelty play Viggo Mortensen’s horsesbut at the end of March it was announced that production would have to be canceled for health reasons.

Often such situations do not know good, but now it is different. Smeds, a conductor and professor of acting at the Theater Academy, has taken over the situation sovereignly. There is not the slightest hesitation or fumbling in the premiere.

God is beauty is even more intact and less schoolwork than what was seen in Kotka in the autumn Karpo has it, which Smeds directed for master’s students. What matters is certainly that Smeds has a sure grip on his old familiar work.

Presentation tells about a painter from Liminka Vilho Lammi (1898–1936), who became known for his self-portraits and his paintings in Limina. Pond was moderately successful during his lifetime, but it was not until the 1950s that his work began to be widely publicized.

The work gets its fresh twist from its young performers. Pictured are Ville Hilska and Mauno Terävä.

The work, performed by twelve top talented students, alternates between the artist’s inspiration, enthusiastic commitment to work and self-reflection. It’s long glances at the audience, profound one-on-one conversations about God and beauty. It’s screaming and sweating in defiant mass scenes.

Pompous male genius? Not so much. The work gets its fresh twist from its young performers.

I was ten years old when God is beauty premiered in Takomo. And at 6pm, when the performance got its premiere on the main stage of the National Theater. Smeds legendary Unknown Soldier was there for me mainly in the afternoons of the afternoon newspapers.

Now that the heads of cabbage are being smashed on stage with a baseball bat, it feels like a piece of theater history came to life. I get an idea of ​​what the audience experienced in the 21st century under Smeds ’guidance. I don’t mean the show is a museum reconstruction – on the contrary, it erupts in front of me as new as spring.

Although Vilho Lampi was known as a painter, so no paintings or paintings can be seen on stage. The materials, on the other hand, are wood and ice, under the hard surface of which the artist literally digs in an effort to reveal the core of the object he is painting.

But the core is escaping. The chips fly and the substance breaks. The beauty is not in the piece of ice forged by the artist, not in the tree or cabbage heads, but in some world of ideas behind them.

Beauty is in God, and God is beauty.

In that sense, the show is a fun counterpart to Leea Klemola last fall Me, the craftsman, who also talked about making art. In the world of Klemola, the artist is a servant of his material, and beauty is in the matter itself. For an Smeds artist, the material is a reflector that, at the right angle, can give a glimpse of the intangible light of beauty.

Stylishly the performances are far apart. If the theater were junior football, Klemola’s performance would be a luscious salesman at a sausage kiosk and Smeds’ performance in a net suit on the edge of the field.

Despite their big topics God is beauty is not a wrinkled-headed work, but it also has a healthy self-irony. Still, the most impressive is how sincerely the performance speaks of beauty. Beauty is not a surface or an added value, it is a matter of life and death.

Playwright Rosa-Maria Perä, assistant director Jussi Lankoski, choreography Antti Lahti, staging Katariina Kirjavainen, costume design Vilma Mattila, lighting design Jaakko Sirainen, sound design Ville Aalto, camouflage design Henri Karjalainen.