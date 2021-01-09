Theater review Theater Takomo’s First Commandment almost premiered, but not quite – a weighty theme in the performance’s search for the ultimate meaning of art is

The performance, directed by Janne Pellinen, reaches out to the ultimate meaning of art.

The first commandment. General rehearsal of the premiere in Tetteri Takomo. Direction and dramaturgy Janne Pellinen, costumes Paula Koivunen, voice Markus Lindén, lights Lauri Lundahl. Actors Joanna Haartti, Aleksi Holkko, Ella Lahdenmäki, Miiko Toiviainen.

Theater Takomon premiere postponed from last spring The first commandment also did not premiere on Thursday, January 7th. Instead, ten people were allowed into the general rehearsals of the work, all with masks on their faces. I was one of them.

Janne Pellinen directed and co-authored by him The first commandment is a performance that reaches towards the ultimate meaning of art. It sets Biblical the first commandment as a guideline for making art: “I am the Lord, thy God. You must have no other gods. ” Could we really talk about art for its own sake?

Start right away in particular, the central part of the theater and the stage is visible In the Bible and in Western thinking in general. The time span of this performance is not quite small – always from cave paintings Emmanuel Levinasin philosophy. Aristotelian and Heracles the difference between the logics becomes clear, and the stage also pops up the meaning of art clarified Tolstoy. Biblical as well as the canon of Western art are equated. The hope we put into the canon that it would tell us about art is something of value that everyone shares has been presented both movingly and shockingly at the same time.

It is a very human wish, the consequences of which can be fatal.

The first commandment begins with the birth of the world. There is a union of chaos and order. Introduction To the first commandment played as a razor. Soon the people begin to build an idol. The performance is constantly intertwined with reflection on the role of art, but it does not manifest itself as theorizations, as performers are threatened by warmth, charisma and luminosity. Miiko Toiviainen, Joanna Haartti, Ella Lahdenmäki and Axle Hulkko experiencing artistic issues with their theatrical club-like existence, acknowledging human clumsiness.

The questions are confronted in many ways through the means of theater. Planetary thinking is demonstrated as a mass scene. Dionysian parties, gymnastic depictions, storytelling, and just standing in front of others naturalize from the performers without effort. From human to non-human, from the micro level to infinity. The themes of sex and power also accompany partasuisissa miesfilosofeissa, and the Judeo-Christian canon sukupuolittumisen to cover up the problem.

Encountering another, so difficult, so impossible. But still the only significant skill.

Kieslowskin Decaloginspired by the series The first commandment this is by no means the first time Pellinen takes up a biblical subject. For example Danten Purgatory and Paradise have served as frameworks for his earlier performances. With these references, I don’t want to return Pelli to the starting box, but I think the continuum still exists. The bright and clear thinking of his directions, and especially the ability to make well-defined scenes through which the viewer is allowed to think when justice, when philosophical questions, have been characteristic of his other directings of recent years.

In his dissertation, Pellinen has written about the stage as a place for asking and appearing in archeology. Archetype means re-asking the whole ethic, evaluating its whole tradition. From here Even in the first commandment is partly a question, although the performance is limited to art.

Paula Koivusen layered costume design, listening to the body language of the actors Markus Lindénin sound design, Lauri Lundahlin lights and Hanna Kaitilan the staging, which utilizes curtains and scenes created in different parts, show the many faces of the theater. The ability of the show to dodge the obvious sociality is refreshing.