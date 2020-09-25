Theater review The world must be destroyed as long as we do not have to offend our minds with it

The virus gives a whole new meaning to the satire of the Swedish play.

Theater

Familjen Bra. Viral Theater. Joakim Pirinen’s play is directed by Jussi Sorjanen, visualization by Janne Vasama and Sofia Palillo, sound design and music by Ville Kabrell. In the roles Maria Ahlroth, Martin Bahne, Oskar Pöysti, Jessica Raita. ★★★★

I was already starting to doubt my own memory when I could nowhere find confirmation of my imagination in the Virus from what I had seen before Joakim Pirisen from the play Familjen Bra.

Fortunately, a timeline of the plays performed by the theater has been painted on the wall of the auditorium’s new premises in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. As I researched it, I immediately understood the crux of the problem: the first round of the play did not yet live the Internet era.

A lot has changed in the world since the last four-person family living completely without conflict enjoyed their evening in melted harmony on the stage of the Virus in 1988.

As a cartoonist a play by the best known Swedish Joakim Pirinen Familjen Bra premiered in Stockholm in the winter of 1986.

A couple of years later, it was hilarious to interpret the satirical work from the perspective of how young Finnish-Swedish Actors questioned Onnela, a folk home, and at the same time ruined their own duck pond.

That’s just a clever outfit with “everything so well”.

Virus current artistic director Jussi Sorjanen in the new stage adaptation, the viewer doesn’t have much to speculate about how good everyone’s things really are.

In the implementation of autumn 2020, the situation is absolutely hell bad, and it applies equally to all of humanity.

Family members are still super-positive about everything, but conditions have already become unbearable.

At the beginning of the play, the family sympathizes quite objectively.­

As the viewer watches from behind their face mask how a family that maintains their correct behavior descends into their underground bunker in their protective suits, the isolation operation still evokes compassion.

As the eco-catastrophe going on outside comes to mind, rage also begins to rise.

In Sorjanen’s interpretation the satire begins to rise to the surface only at the stage when the family has virtually no choice but to admit that everything is unequivocally bad. After all, their opinions and resentment would then no longer matter.

Pirinen’s play from decades ago bends surprisingly well to the description of the catastrophe with its electrical energy-producing pineapples, but the virus’s impressive bunker staging also opens up new connotations.

For a moment I felt buried in the ruins of Nazi Germany.

When Father Bra placed the pill jar he had shown important at the beginning of the show in the medicine cabinet, I imagined the cyanide capsules in the jar. Killed six children Goebbelsit they certainly would not have wanted to offend.

Both lying and cheating.

Familjen Bra discusses such simple matters with each other that the Swedish language hardly becomes a problem for anyone. In December, however, the show can be seen Our family Finnish version when the Virus Theater visits the Kom Theater.