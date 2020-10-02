Theater review The women milked the cows, thinned the carrots, carried the children, and received mourning messages: Touching Another unknown brings before her eyes the female destinies of war

The performance, which focuses on the fates of wartime women, is supported by the charisma of two actors.

Another unknown. Premiere at the Turku City Theater in Sopuka. Based on short stories from Another Unknown book. Dramatization and direction by Satu Rasila, light, sound and video design Arttu Aarnio, music by Arttu Aarnio, disguise by Jessica Rosenberg and Saara Tawast, costume by Marjo Muntola and Kirsi Virtanen, in the roles of Pihla Maalismaa and Kirsi Tarvainen. ★★★

In 2017 a collection of short stories appeared Another unknown. The work was written by Finnish contemporary writers To an unknown soldier women. In the collection of short stories, the stories were given to both the women in the original work and the mothers, sisters and loved ones who were haunted in the background.

The dramatized play from the short story collection was supposed to premiere as early as spring, but the state of emergency changed everything. At the same time, it made the performance a bit more topical.

When will this limited life end? Hence the question that was repeated in the war and takes over the mind even in these days.

Satu Rasilan under the guidance, the nuances of the short stories rise to the stage with sensitivity. There is no paper taste. Another unknown is a presentation successful, simple and touching. It describes people who suffer even when they were not on the front lines.

There is, however, a slight lack of intervention. The strengths and weaknesses of the presentation lie in the original texts. In the short stories you will find their pearls, such as Katja Ketun written by Juro and Rukka and Inka Nousiainen Beautiful day.

JP Koskisen If there was anything there either The novel has been made even more heartbreaking on stage.

But when it comes to war, so many writers have gone through its most dramatic end. The pastor brings a message of grief to relatives time and time again.

For example, when wounded or traumatized, none of these men return home.

Two actors charisma supports the performance.

Pihla Maalismaa transforms into, among other things, Kariluoto’s angry bride in his grief, Veeruska, who is prone to his fate, and Hauhia’s sister, whose childhood ends in war and the death of her brother.

Even the role of Asuniemi, a dunari flop, runs smoothly.

Kirsi Tarvainen interprets mothers whose grief grows to infinity because of the boys and the delicate lotus, to which vomiting in the throat occasionally rises as the horrors watch.

Tarvainen is also responsible for the fastest role changes in the work. He practically transforms his hat by moving from Hietase to Roka and from Roka to Vanhala.

Both actors do clear role-plays, in which the brightest possible highlight is honed from the respective character.

The long monologues are dramatically dramatized. Simple costumes and the imaginative use of props add character to the whole. Empty sewing spools are like soldiers, smeared with sheets of the wedding veil of dreams.

In light design, we have managed to create both beautiful days and dramatic life-changing moments with simple means.

Interesting is also what has been left out of the performance. For example Aku Louhimiehen Unknown Soldier Roka’s wife Lyyti appeared in the film.

Another unknown in the play Lyyti is not discussed, although the book also has his own short story.

Despite this, it doesn’t seem like something is missing. The performance is a complete dissertation between the lines of Väinö Linna’s work.

Another unknown the message is clear from the beginning.

In the war, women also had their destinies. They milked the cows, thinned the carrot rows, tied the wounds, wrote letters, and carried the children.

They walked alongside, received the death messages, and finally stood on the edges of the tombs in their mourning costumes.