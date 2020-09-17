Theater review The tumultuous stage version of All About My Mother is helplessly outdated: The story gets a beautiful but cold interpretation at the National Theater

The stage version of Pedro Almodóvar’s story seen on the stage of the National Theater does not find its way to the audience. The work would have needed a stronger content message.

All about my mother, Finnish premiere 16.9. On the big stage of the National Theater. Screenplay based on Pedro Almodóvar’s film Samuel Adamson, translation by Reita Lounatvuori, staging by Kati Lukka, costume design by Tarja Simone, lighting design by Kalle Ropponen, sound design by Esa Mattila, video design by Pyry Hyttinen, camouflage design by Jari Kettunen, r Halttu, Katariina Kaitue, Aksa Korttila, Petri Liski, Pirjo Luoma-aho, Tuomas Nilsson (TeaK), Annika Poijärvi, Janne Reinikainen and Karim Rapatti (TeaK). ★★★

Will there be performance or not?

This real-life problem of the last few days around the premiere of the National Theater has naturally already been scripted Pedro Almodóvarin All about my mother to the film (Todo sobre mi madre, 1999) and a stage version of it.

After the story presented Tennessee Williamsin Seduction wagon the performer does not get on stage because of his intoxication, has to tell the audience this one of the controversial central figures in the performance, Agrado. Now Agrado’s famous monologue is gaining more weight and additional wording: it is recalled that being in a theater, a human error has taken place.

Almodóvar’s story, with its dense intertextual references, has enough angles to catch on: motherhood, friendship and power between women as dynamics that create both life and story, theater, imitation, death, destructive and corrective love.

In the story Manuela, a transplant nurse and single parent (slightly Annika Poijärvi) loses her teenage son Esteban when he gets under the car trying to get an autograph from an admirable actress. With her last promise to her son, Manuela sets out in search of her lost father. The story reproduces wisely Joseph L. Mankiewiczin a film set in the world of theater All about Eve (1950) plot.

Samuel Adamsonin however, the stage version of Almodóvar’s story from 2007 is already helplessly obsolete. The big themes, of course, like, but there is an incredible faltering in the details. For example, today, HIV is not automatically a death sentence. There is also disturbance in Agrado, which has causedJanne Reinikainen) in defining the character.

Agrado, rehearsed in the story Seduction wagon The version of Blanch’s men, who constantly gets their heads, says he’s a transvestite. Fortunately, in the theater, the contradiction between words and deeds can be increased, which, without further disclosure, saves something, but not everything. It is speculative how many changes to the text would even have been possible under the agreements.

The biggest narrative difference to the film in Adamson’s version is bringing the boy Esteban, who dreams of becoming a writer, into the role of narrator in his mother’s story. Esteban writes her mother’s story All about Eve but where Eve in the film is destructive, Mother Manuela is a cohesive, love-sharing character.

Supervisor Anne Rautiainen and Lighting Designer Kalle Ropponen have built on the stage an aesthetic, misty and rainy depressed image of Barcelona, ​​reminiscent of the dark, escapist uterus of the film world.

It’s beautiful to watch, but Almodóvar lacks the typical warmth and energy, even though the show otherwise reproduces the film too faithfully. Above all, the threat of death hovers, mothers weep for their dead sons, like Federico Garcia Lorcan Blood at the wedding.

The aestheticizing approach of control would have had a stronger content message alongside it.

Nun Rosa, who ends up as a mother (perky Aksa Korttila) brings almodovar vicious humor to the story, Katariina Kaitueen actress Huma is a diva of dives, Kristiina Halttu sings divinely and Janne Reinikainen finds tragic depth towards the end of his Agrado.

Laughter however, dies to the lips too often, the highly aestheticized performance does not find its way across the ramp on a high stage, close to the viewer.

The theater is not a separate island. At this point, the reality and conversation surrounding this point affects the reception.