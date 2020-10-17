Theater review The timelessness of Maiju Lassila’s social satire is conveyed to the spirals of Tampere’s Workers’ Theater from the tense Eternal Mover

In the folk comedy directed by Sirkku Peltola, the head is danced in the clouds and the feet in clay.

Comedy

Perpetual motion machine. Tampereen Työväen Teatteri, premiere on Eino Salmelainen’s stage 16.10. Arrangement and direction of Maiju Lassila’s play Sirkku Peltola, music Anne-Mari Kivimäki, choreography Timo Saari, staging Hannu Lindholm, costumes Jaana Aro, hairstyles and disguise Emmi Puukka, lights TJ Mäkinen, videos Tero Koivisto, voice Kyösti Kallio. In the roles Teija Auvinen, Tom Lindholm, Janne Kallioniemi, Ilona Pukkila, Panu Valo, Auvo Vihro, Samuli Muje, Mika Honkanen, Anne-Mari Kivimäki. ★★★★

Director Hannu Lindholm it knows how to perpetuate perpetual motion on the stage.

Video design manager Tero Koiviston allows clouds to move in the sky and wide field openings beneath it to remind people of the millennial toil.

The composer also knows something about creating a perpetual motion Anne-Mari Kivimäki, who with his accordion exudes a close pace to the performance, and a choreographer Timo Saari, which tramples the group of actors into endless movement.

Tampere Workers of the Theater Forever supervisor Sirkku Peltola has caught on to his arranged play with both airy and rooted grips at the same time.

People are guided not only by negative things like greed and lust for power, but also by a sincere desire to develop and love.

The head is cloudy, but the feet are deep in the clay.

From this eternal tarpon arises as if unnoticed it is the true perpetual motion of mankind.

Author of the murdered in the final stages of the Civil War Algot Untolan play Perpetual motion machine was found in his literary estate forty years after the author’s death. The work was published under Untola’s best-known author’s name Maiju Lassila, which the author had used in all his folk comedies for a lifetime.

Peltolan Considering his own extensive literary production, it is no surprise that he emphasizes as well Forever the rampant features of folk comedy in the work.

Nor is it any surprise that people who seek happiness through technical inventions, house deals, or just their fiery feelings are basically the same now as they were a hundred years ago.

Peltola manages to twist the minds of the agricultural community of the past and the commercial vents of today’s information society into such a spiral that the whole performance bounces as if it were dependent on a spring.

When the manufacturer enters the room, he only brings sand to the floor and there is a selfie compulsion on the wish list of the inventor’s daughter.

Presentation in the midst of linguistic rioting is, among other things, an academic Marjo Kuuselan song sung by From the day of stinking Karelia.

Perpetual motion machine is in its satire a ball like an apple. It also has red cheeks and seeds inside.

Tom Lindholm inventions as a packaging host and Teija Auvinen the ram as a head-cutting hostess creates a strong charge on stage with its true comedy.

He has been one of Peltola’s credit actors since his studies Janne Kallioniemi and the new face of Työvis Ilona Pukkila play with confidence a couple of adult children.

Auvo Vihro, Mika Honkanen and Samuli Muje are, in their expressive ingenuity, downright glowingly fruitful in describing the crowding around the family.

Young Panu Valon versatility is well evident in his dual role as the play’s greatest lover and wealthiest man.