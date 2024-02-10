Theater Review | The thriller, which became a hit in London, is an excellent show directed by Paavo Westerberg

How scary 2:22 is depends on the viewer. What is certain is that a psychological thriller works in the theater as well.

Thriller

2:22 am. A Ghost Story. First performance of Danny Robins' play on the Arena stage of the Helsinki City Theater on February 8, 2024. Directed by Paavo Westerberg. ★★★★

Rarely returns to the theater hall reluctantly like this. When by Danny Robins 2:22 am. A Ghost Story -play had its standard performance in Finland on Thursday, this viewer, who was winding down for the second half, noticed that his feeling was: Do you have to? Or: It would be over already.

Not because SpongeBob Westerberg directed show would be bad. No, but because it's really exciting. Sometimes quite scary.

That's how it should be. Robins premiered in London in 2021 2:22 am is a skillfully constructed psychological thriller that has already proven to be a perennial favorite. The show is still touring Britain after years in the West End and has been dubbed a modern classic. An interesting detail is that in the 2021 premiere, one of the main roles was played by a singer Lily Allenand when the show returned to the stage in London a year ago in February, we saw a singer in Allen's role Cheryl.

Pia Andersson's (left) Jenny is tired and nervous, Sanna-June Hyde's Lauren is emphatically relaxed.

in Helsinki does that role Pia Andersson. She is Jenny, a mother quite tired from her baby years, who starts hearing strange noises from the baby monitor when her husband Sam is on his way to work, and always at the same time at night. Yes, 2:22 a.m., you guessed it.

Lauri Tilkanen played by Sam is a scientist who does not believe his wife's stories for a second. Things do not disappear and reappear, but the explanation is found in the interplay of the human brain and senses.

However, Jenny is adamant, so when Sam's old student friend Lauren (Sanna-June Hyde) comes to dinner with his new swing Ben (Sauli Suonpää) with, we decide to watch together until 2:22 a.m.

Sauli Suonpää's renovator Ben definitely believes in things from the spirit world, Sanna-June Hyde's doctor Lauren is confused about the two phases.

While waiting, they sip alcohol and argue especially about whether supernatural things can happen. Coming from a working-class background, Ben's perceptions support Jenny's experience, while Lauren oscillates between belief in the supernatural and Sam's representation of science.

“ The text is not reduced to a mere ghost story.

Robin's the play, as said, has an excellent structure. The text is also not reduced to “just” a well-written ghost story, but rather middle-class phenomena such as good parenting, good life and gentrification emerge through the dialogue of the characters.

More than once, clever thought structures that seem useful come up in the replies, one of which is, for example, how ghosts could be compared to where one's attention is directed in the stream served by Facebook at any given time.

All four main actors are natural in their roles and in their mutual scenes manage to create the changing moods that such a dinner visit creates both on the surface and on the hidden level. Sanna-June Hyde's outgoing Lauren and Sauli Suonpää's renovator Ben stand out a bit more as performances, although Pia Andersson's tense Jenny and overconfident Sam are also good.

Despite the good acting Anni Ihlberg's the Finnish replication, especially in the first half of the performance, feels a little jerky and artificial. The phenomenon – which is sometimes encountered in contemporary novels translated from English – I believe tells the most about the fact that translating everyday colloquialisms from one language to another simply is really funny thing.

“ I guess I should say something about that creepiness.

When it's about a thriller, I guess I should slowly say something about the excitement and the scary.

Yes. But then, 2:22 am there are those shows that you can't really tell anything about to those who haven't seen it. This is also reminded in the theater's lobby and in the announcement at the beginning of the show: “You won't reveal the final solution. Thank you.”

I won't reveal. I will say, however, that what everyone finds exciting or scary is very personal. I myself am easily startled and have completely cut off all modern horror from my life. Even in Hitchcock the limit goes Vertigo and Of birds between: Vertigo I have looked at, Birds I do not watch. Directed by Westerberg, intense throughout From 2:22 I survived with all honor, sometimes I had to squeeze the bag in my lap for safety.

This as a point of comparison, if you're wondering if it would 2:22 am too much / too little for you.

Even if it's a scare – for which the voices give the biggest thanks To Aleksi Saura and lights Petteri Heiskanen – was used a bit too much as a power tool, neither Robins's play nor Westerberg's interpretation of it is nightmare-inducing or raw.

I will show it thingwhat I can't say here, is also clever in that it opens perspectives on the characters of the play and their mutual relationships even after a good night's sleep (without nightmares).

Antti Mattila the staging is realistic and fresh. It also concretizes one of the (middle-class) questions of the show: Can any kind of renovation be done to an old house?

Suomennos Anni Ihlberg, composition and sounds Aleksi Saura, stage design Antti Mattila, costumes Laura Dammert, lights Petteri Heiskanen, disguise Maija Sillanpää, dramaturg Henna Piirto. Cast Lauri Tilkanen, Pia Andersson, Sanna-June Hyde, Sauli Suonpää, Matti Rasila, Leena Rapola. The performance is not recommended for children under the age of 12.

