Theater Review | The student theater’s zombie portrayal is an original mix of rabble-rousing and ethereal thinking

Mustikkamaa's summer theater is showing a work that is a thorn in the side of apocalypse depictions in the entertainment industry.

The living live 19.7. In the summer theater of Ylioppilasteatteri in Mustikkamaa. Directed and written by Anna Kankila and Ronja Louhivuori. ★★★★

Fiction dystopia depictions have been a reality for a long time. In the middle of genocides, ecocatastrophes and fascism, Ylioppilasteatteri The living are living creates a different kind of apocalyptic narrative.

Dramatist Ronja Louhivuori and actor Anna Kankila started as artistic directors of Ylioppilasteatteri last fall. The first joint work they made for Mustikmaa during their leadership period premiered on Wednesday The living are livingwhose main theme is how essential it is to find connections between people.

The living are living starts with Kohtalainen Group employees selling bamboo socks to the public. There is no sick leave, no occupational health care, no pee breaks.

Everyday life is interrupted when the apocalypse begins to descend. Zombies have taken over the earth and the world is immediately divided into two camps: the security forces led by the extreme right and the living, who think that the best way to protect against threats is to cherish life together and focus on fighting for the conditions of life together, not against anyone.

Every character is a stereotype of some group of people, down to the ingenious costume design.

A quarrelsome crowd finds common ground, but not by harmonizing but by allowing everyone to come along. In the beginning, there is only a small cell of defenders of life, but at the end, when ten years have passed, the group has already become a large, mainstream group. You could hardly present a much more direct political message about grouping up against the extreme right and climate denialists.

“ Among the entertainment and nostalgia emphasis of summer theaters, Elävät lävav is quite unique.

The living are living nicely continues the series of presentations proposing alternative communities in Mustikkamaa. Among the entertainment and nostalgia emphasis of summer theaters, it has its own kind.

But as fascinating as the work is in its broad outlines, it is not quite as self-luminous as it could be in its individual scenes. And the magical power of that stage punk is transmitted as strong as it could be. The direction has something like a picture in relation to the possibilities of the text and the actors.

The style is still irresistibly personal – rarely does such an ethereal and flexible thinking combine with such raw board-like rambling.

The live live show brings a life-loving community to Mustikmaa, performed by Heta Louhimo (left), Hannah King, Tobias Holmberg and Silmu Haapasalo.

of Chydenius and Oksanen A song for a dead loved one gets a touching interpretation. In addition, one slightly bigger song is heard, the message of which is that you can’t get out of here. There is no way out of this apocalypse, so start living now. The commitment of the performers to the performance, its theme and what is being said is in itself like a thorn in the routinized professional theater activity.

The work, set in the near future, also tells about the last performance of the Ylioppilasteatteri in 2026 The Lapua opera a ghost that is used to scare people who cut art funding. What would theater art be without the Student Theatre? Dramatically worse, I’d argue.

Script and direction Anna Kankila and Ronja Louhivuori. On stage Silmu Haapasalo, Kasper Hietala, Tobias Holmberg, Hannah King, Pieta Kiviranta, Riku Leskinen, Nilas Lindell, Heta Louhimo, Miika Luukko, Valtteri Luukkonen, voice actors Liinu Ovaskainen, Laura Tyyskä. Sound design Benjami Paakkonen, Miika Piekkala, composition and arrangement Patrik Alapirtti, stage design Aleksi Elo, Sara Jalonen, Sara Vertanen, costume design Heta Louhimo, Ville Soikkeli, Hannah King, Arja Meriläinen, Elsa Aarnio and the work team, mask design and masks Emilia Hutri, choreography Robyn Vuorela .

Correction 20.7. at 5:26 p.m.: Elävät elävat is not the first joint work by Anna Kankila and Ronja Louhivuori during their directorship, but their first joint work for Mustikmaa.