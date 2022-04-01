Theater Review The show’s The Strongest Boyfriends in World History is startling, because such shocking definitions of great thinkers have said of a woman

The performance seen in the Kanneltalo depicts the lust for relationship standards.

Liv Strömquistin comics have been shown a lot in Swedish theaters. In Finland, they have been seen a few times. Strömquist’s interpretation of student theater last fall Forbidden fruit in addition, the feminist Blaue Frau duo has been interpreting her works in their intimate happenings for several years.

Pinja Hahtolan and Iida-Maaria Lindstedtin the ventilation bears similarities to Blaue Frau’s approach, where the personal history of the actors and the ability of the comic to crystallize great social observations collide. The actors say they found the comics during their own divorce proceedings. They reflect on their lives while giving a presentation on a woman’s history in a relationship.

Strömquistin comics are educational banks. Their central contribution is based on how they vary perspectives and construct historical stratification beneath today’s phenomena.

With a wealth of background material, the instructor Marielle Eklund-Vasama spins on the stage a cavalcade in which a woman’s history as a man’s property has become equal, with the value of men and women determined in the post-capitalist spirit according to the Sex Appeal.

Phishing profiles, First dates on the altar and Fredrika Runebergin life fit into the same performance. Likewise, the power of comic reduction is ruining the ways men treat their wives. The coolest boyfriends in world history the flood is undeniably startling, for such shocking definitions of a woman have been said by great thinkers.

Has come a long way Mika Waltarin Gabriel, come back! of the play’s old-fashioned patios? And is the “revenge body” the biological weapon that can be used to compensate for being abandoned?

Layering works, but funny humor underscores too much. However, it must be stated at the outset that it is certainly intentional. The clownner’s familiar idea of ​​human error at the heart of art is reflected in the performance in many ways. Intentional inaccuracy and doing things a little bit there are essentially the genre chosen.

Student Theater The Forbidden fruit was more radical than Kanneltalo ‘s performance, as it sought above all to activate viewers. The worst boyfriends in world history rather, states do not actually fight.

At the end turning from disappointments to aspirations. Hahtola lists the characteristics of the boyfriend of his dreams in a few steps. Lindstedt stands up and readily tells the woman the list of demands in the man’s role. He hopes for an equal relationship, not just the role of a background supporter. In the spirit of Strömquist, the performance speaks for vulnerability and does not prop up the stereotypes of strong women and men.

My thumb rises to the stage essences of Hahtola and Lindstedt, where there is plenty of identity and genuine friendship. Comrades choose both between actors and in encounters between the audience and the performers. The world ‘s oldest boyfriends – samt en och annan flickvän rolls forward naturally in bilingualism.

The oldest boyfriends in world history – samt en och anna flickvän. Based on comics by Liv Strömquist. Working group Marielle Eklund-Vasama, Pinja Hahtola, Jere Kolehmainen, Iida-Maaria Lindstedt.