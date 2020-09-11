Theater evaluate The quartet of star actors could have enjoyable once more on the Helsinki Metropolis Theater, however this time the cava has managed to flare up

One other bottle of cava stays louder than the Bottle of cava and solar seen a few years in the past.

One other bottle of cava. Premiere on the Helsinki Metropolis Theater. Screenplay Helena Anttonen, course Milko Lehto, manufacturing Katariina Kirjavainen, costume design Sanna Levo, choreography Kirsi Karlenius, lighting design Paavo Kykkänen, sound design Jaakko Virmavirta, camouflage Hanna Piispanen, vocal coach Sanni Orasmaa, playwright Sanni Orasmaa, playwright Lari-Phti Vilpas, Jaana Saarinen, Eero Saarinen and Joel Hirvonen. ★★★

That is it generally it occurs that the second bottle of cava flashes quicker than the primary.

Two years in the past, it was seen on the Area stage of the Helsinki Metropolis Theater Bottle of cava and solar. Helena Anttosen written by and Milko Lehto the directed comedy charmed above all with the professionalism of the 4 actors.

The primary half was downright shameless, however nonetheless managed to probe the lives of older ladies with good humor.

Now the core group of the comedy is right here once more. However this half tastes just a little totally different.

One other bottle of cava stays louder than its predecessor. It was as if somebody had already opened this bottle yesterday and left it on the desk.

The sequel begins with the scenario reached within the first half. A joint residence of 4 mates in Portugal has began. Ladies attempt to make it worthwhile by holding artwork programs.

Nevertheless, the programs don’t need to grow to be something. Solely unexpectedly invented yoga receives good suggestions from clients. Cash is tight and never everybody is ready to handle their share.

So some extent of disaster is on. The areas between friendships are infected. There’s sufficient scorching on either side.

The principle themes of the play are cash and love, and of those, cash particularly simply turns into uninteresting. An excessive amount of occurs behind the scenes, too little on stage. Fathers, cottages and lovers are repeated within the speeches, however these should not introduced earlier than the eyes.

Maybe that’s the reason the entire stays distant to the viewer.

The ballast of the primary half can be seen. Though it’s an unbiased sequel, for instance, the journey guidelines of mates or mutual relationships don’t need to be remembered a few years in the past. No related depth is fashioned within the characters.

There could be a human gripping floor. The plot flashes even the hardest matters, such because the demise of a father, alcoholism and a eager for his personal work. However nothing will get correctly minimize

The situational comedy of the second bottle of cava is laughable, and there’s no lack of brisk bodily expression. Pictured are Heidi Herala and Eero Saarinen.­

One other bottle of cava nevertheless, this isn’t a hopeless case. Major menu Heidi Herala, Jaana Saarinen, Aino Seppo and Eija Vilpas as soon as once more exhibit their professionalism and comedy expertise as solely long-line professionals can.

Situational comedy is laughing and brisk bodily expression is missing. Specifically, Herala’s hilarious dance scenes and Saarinen’s efficiency artist, who skis in just a little hype, spark within the viewers.

Eero Saarisen and Joel Hirvosen the characters offered help the ladies’s quartet effectively and produce extra rounds to the plot.

The authors safety and rest shines from every thing, and for nobody a minimum of have to hassle the viewers. That’s why comedy is simple to swallow in your throat.

And similar to the primary half, too One other bottle of cava discover the core of friendship. Combating for cash and love are little issues alongside it.